Liverpool Fixtures: Darwin Nunez In Line For Debut Against Premier League New Boys

Liverpool will begin their 2022/23 Premier League campaign with an away game against newly-promoted Fulham.

The game will be the second fixture played on the opening weekend, after the season kicks off on Friday night with Crystal Palace vs Arsenal.

Fulham vs Liverpool will be the early game on Saturday, August 6.

The Premier League published its fixtures for the new season on Thursday, with Liverpool also scheduled to face Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Bournemouth and Newcastle in August.

Darwin Nunez's Premier League Debut

Liverpool recently signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica in a deal that could eventually see him become the most expensive incoming transfer in the club's 130-year history.

Nunez scored 34 goals in all competitions for Benfica last season but many fans will be desperate to see how he will adapt to the demands of the Premier League.

His first chance to answer that question is likely to come at Craven Cottage, where Liverpool are unbeaten in their last four visits.

New Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez is expected to make his Premier League debut against Fulham LFCTV

Liverpool's two Merseyside derbies against Everton have been penciled in for September 3 and February 11, while they are set to play title rivals Manchester City in October 15 and April 1.

The Reds will play 16 matches before the season breaks for the first ever winter FIFA World Cup.

Liverpool's final game before the World Cup is against Southampton on November 12 and they return to action on Boxing Day against Aston Villa.

The final day of the Premier League season will be Sunday, May 28 when Liverpool are due to face Southampton at St Mary's.

That fixture is the only one that is 100% set in stone.

Liverpool's other games are all subject to change. They may be moved for television coverage or due to clashes with matches in other competitions.

Liverpool Fixtures In 2022/23 Premier League

06/08/2022 12:30 Fulham (a)

13/08/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)

20/08/2022 15:00 Manchester United (a)

27/08/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)

31/08/2022 20:00 Newcastle United (h)

03/09/2022 15:00 Everton (a)

10/09/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton (h)

17/09/2022 15:00 Chelsea (a)

01/10/2022 15:00 Brighton (h)

08/10/2022 15:00 Arsenal (a)

15/10/2022 15:00 Manchester City (h)

19/10/2022 20:00 West Ham United (h)

22/10/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)

29/10/2022 15:00 Leeds United (h)

05/11/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (a)

12/11/2022 15:00 Southampton (h)

26/12/2022 15:00 Aston Villa (a)

31/12/2022 15:00 Leicester City (h)

02/01/2023 15:00 Brentford (a)

14/01/2023 15:00 Brighton (a)

21/01/2023 15:00 Chelsea (h)

04/02/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton (a)

11/02/2023 15:00 Everton (h)

18/02/2023 15:00 Newcastle United (a)

25/02/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace (a)

04/03/2023 15:00 Manchester United (h)

11/03/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)

18/03/2023 15:00 Fulham (h)

01/04/2023 15:00 Manchester City (a)

08/04/2023 15:00 Arsenal (h)

15/04/2023 15:00 Leeds United (a)

22/04/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h)

25/04/2023 19:45 West Ham United (a)

29/04/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)

06/05/2023 15:00 Brentford (h)

13/05/2023 15:00 Leicester City (a)

20/05/2023 15:00 Aston Villa (h)

28/05/2023 16:00 Southampton (a)

Fixtures subject to change once live TV schedule is finalized.