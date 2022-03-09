Real Madrid Player Ratings Vs PSG As 9.5/10 Karim Benzema Scores Second-Half Hat-Trick

Karim Benzema scored a second-half hat-trick as Real Madrid came from 2-0 down on aggregate to knock Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League.

PSG already led 1-0 from the first leg thanks to Kylian Mbappe's goal in Paris.

And Mbappe scored again to make it 2-0 on aggregate six minutes before half time time in Madrid.

Mbappe was on fire and he had the ball in Real's net twice more on the night but both efforts were disallowed for offside.

SEE ALSO: PSG Player Ratings Vs Real Madrid As 8/10 Kylian Mbappe Is Let Down By His 3/10 Captain

Benzema got his side back into the contest after stealing the ball off PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

From there, PSG capitulated and Real pounced.

Benzema scored again on 76 minutes to draw the two-legged contest level at 2-2.

It was only level for a matter of moments because PSG lost the ball from their kick-off and Benzema popped up to complete the turnaround 10.5 seconds later.

Karim Benzema was Real Madrid's Champions League hero against PSG IMAGO/AgenciaLOF/Jorge Ropero

Real Madrid Player Ratings Vs PSG

Thibaut Courtois - 6.5/10

Was Real's first-leg hero as he made eight saves, including one from a Lionel Messi penalty, in Paris. And it looked like he was going to be super busy again. Courtois had already pulled off two saves to thwart Mbappe before the PSG frontman squeezed the opener inside his near post. But things calmed down for the Belgian in the second half and he ended the night having made just three second-leg stops.

Dani Carvajal - 5/10

Got the crowd going with a strong tackle on Mbappe early on. But he lost his personal battle with the speedster. Got forward a lot more than he did in Paris, but was caught out multiple times. Lost the ball moments before PSG broke to take the lead. Was booked for a cynical foul on Mbappe.

Eder Militao - 7/10

Landed awkwardly after colliding with Toni Kroos inside a hectic first minute, but battled on to complete the full game. Made two excellent last-ditch tackles to halt Lionel Messi and Neymar.

David Alaba - 7/10

Did a decent job of restricting Mbappe's shooting options, only for the PSG star beat Courtois at his near post. Stopped Mbappe scoring again with a fine slide tackle in the second half.

Benzema celebrates with David Alaba, who was solid at center-back for Real IMAGO/Pressinphoto

Nacho - 6/10

Scored the winner the first time he faced PSG in 2015. Seven years on he did OK at left-back but was booked for tripping Achraf Hakimi.

Federico Valverde - 7/10

Filled in for the suspended Casemiro and provided plenty of energy and industry in the center of the park. Contributed with four tackles - no other Real player made more.

Toni Kroos - 6/10

Tried to be positive and played more key passes than any of his teammates in the 56 minutes he was on the pitch. But hooked on 56 minutes to make way for Eduardo Camavinga.

Luka Modric - 7.5/10

Drove Real forward brilliantly. Won the ball inside his own half before sending Vinicius Junior clear in the build up to Benzema's second. Vinicius gave the ball back to Modric, before he set up Benzema with a precise through ball.

Luka Modric kissed Benzema after setting up the Frenchman's second goal IMAGO/AgenciaLOF/Jorge Ropero

Marco Asensio - 5/10

Struggled to get into the contest and was replaced by Rodrygo just before the hour-mark.

Karim Benzema - 9.5/10

Extracted a chorus of "oohs" from the crowd when he produced a superb piece skill to keep the ball in play with an athletic back-heeled flick. Little did they know, he was just warming up.

Looked frustrated by the lack of pressing from his attacking teammates in the first half, but he received sufficient service to present him with two good headed chances, which he failed to convert.

Forced a great save out of Donnarumma from long range, before embarrassing the goalkeeper by dispossessing him in the build-up to scoring Real's equalizer.

Then scored twice more within the space of two minutes to stun PSG and complete one of the most memorable hat-tricks in Champions League history.

Vinicius Junior - 7.5/10

Was electric down the left at times. Drifted in and out of the game but was on hand to set up Benzema for the leveler. Wasted a big chance to make it 2-1 to Real on the night.