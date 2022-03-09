PSG Player Ratings Vs Real Madrid As 8/10 Kylian Mbappe Is Let Down By His 3/10 Captain

Paris Saint-Germain produced another Champions League capitulation as they let a 2-0 aggregate lead slip against Real Madrid.

The French side led 1-0 from the first leg thanks to a late Kylian Mbappe goal in Paris.

Mbappe scored again to double his team's advantage in Madrid, before Karim Benzema bagged three goals in 17 second-half minutes to turn the contest upside down.

Benzema scored 9.5/10 in our Real Madrid player ratings.

Read below to see how we rated Mauricio Pochettino's men in their 3-1 loss (3-2 on aggregate) at the Bernabeu.

PSG Player Ratings Vs Real Madrid

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 5/10

Did not need to make a single save in the first leg in Paris. But was called upon to make a stunning finger-tip save to deny Benzema midway through the first half. Perhaps that contributed to his over-confidence which saw him caught out by Benzema for Real's equalizer. Complained to the referee that he had been fouled by Benzema, but was given a yellow card for dissent, rather than any sympathy.

Achraf Hakimi - 7/10

Spent much of the match in Real's half. Won the ball back superbly seconds before one of Mbappe's disallowed goals. Made more tackles than any other player.

Presnel Kimpembe - 5.5/10

Made a well-timed tackle to pinch the ball from Marco Asensio when Real were threatening an equalizer. But was one of many PSG players who failed to keep their cool during Benzema's blitz.

Marquinhos - 3/10

Almost cost his team a goal in the first half with a ridiculous back-heel inside his own penalty area. Literally passed the ball to Benzema for his third goal, having deflected his shot past Donnarumma for Real's second. Not a good captain's performance.

Marquinhos had a night to forget as he helped Karim Benzema score a hat-trick IMAGO/AgenciaLOF/Jorge Ropero

Nuno Mendes - 6/10

Required treatment after an innocuous-looking clash with Asensio in the first half. Provided a fine cross for Mbappe to score at 0-0 but had been offside in the build-up.

Leandro Paredes - 5.5/10

Foolishly picked up a yellow card for dissent after just seven minutes. That would have seen him miss the quarter-final had PSG qualified. He was subbed off at 1-1, so watched his team blow it from the bench.

Danilo Pereira - 6.5/10

Overall, a mature performance from the Portugal international, who frequently covered Hakimi at right-back when the Moroccan ventured forward.

Marco Verratti - 6.5/10

Looked in very good shape for the first hour, but was unable to prevent the chaos around him. Completed over 100 passes - 29 more than any other player on the pitch.

Lionel Messi - 6/10

Did a lot of defensive work, making three tackles. Went close to scoring after brilliant link-up with Neymar in the first half, but that was as good as it got.

Kylian Mbappe - 8/10

Had been a major doubt after picking up a foot injury on Monday, but looked sharp right from the kick-off.

Forced two early saves out of Thibaut Courtois before beating the Real keeper on 34 minutes. That goal was ruled out for an offside in the build-up.

But he was not to be denied moments later when he drilled past Courtois again.

Had another goal disallowed when the score was 1-0 to PSG. He was well offside but the dummied finished was out of this world.

Kylian Mbappe ran away to celebrate after scoring to give PSG a 2-0 lead on aggregate IMAGO/PanoramiC

Neymar - 7/10

Assisted Mbappe's opening goal with a sharp first-time through pass. Was PSG's brightest creative spark.