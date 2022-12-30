Who Else Plays For Al Nassr? You May Know Some Of Cristiano Ronaldo's New Teammates

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Al Nassr is set to take soccer in Saudi Arabia to a whole new level in terms of attention.

Ronaldo's Al Nassr debut is expected to obliterate the Saudi Pro League's current record for TV viewing figures.

But while Ronaldo will undoubtedly be the biggest name ever to feature in Saudi Arabia's top division, there were already some familiar faces on the Al Nassr roster.

Premier League fans, ever wondered what happened to David Ospina after he left Arsenal in 2019?

Well, the 34-year-old Colombian goalkeeper joined Al Nassr from Napoli in July.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina, pictured in action for Colombia at the 2018 World Cup, is currently an Al Nassr player IMAGO/Chernykh

Brazilians Talisca, 28, and Luiz Gustavo, 35, are also currently on the playing staff at Al Nassr.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's arrival means that Al Nassr now have two central strikers that scored at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

That is because Cameroon international Vincent Aboubakar, formerly of Porto, has been Al Nassr's lead frontman since June 2021.

Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar joined Al Nassr in June 2021 IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Ulrik Pedersen

The majority of Ronaldo's new teammates will be Saudi nationals.

Six players from Al Nassr were named in Saudi Arabia's World Cup squad for Qatar 2022.

They were Sultan Al-Ghannam, Abdullah Madu, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ali Al-Hassan, Sami Al-Najei and Nawaf Al-Aqidi.