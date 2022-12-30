Skip to main content

When Will Cristiano Ronaldo Make His Al Nassr Debut?

The next chapter of Cristiano Ronaldo's soccer story has begun after he signed for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

Ronaldo put pen to paper on a lucrative contract until June 2025 on Friday.

The 37-year-old was unsurprising allocated the no.7 squad number by Al Nassr, who are currently second in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured (left) holding an Al Nassr jersey after signing for the Saudi Pro League club on a free transfer

So when will we get to see Ronaldo in that no.7 jersey and playing on the pitch for Al Nassr?

Ronaldo will be eligible to play for Al Nassr from the start of 2023.

His contract with former club Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent in November.

But transfer rules dictated that he must wait until the start of the January transfer window before playing for another club.

Therefore, Ronaldo will not be able to play in Saturday's Saudi Pro League game against Khaleej FC.

His debut is widely expected to come on Thursday, January 5 at home to Al-Ta'ee.

Al Nassr play their home games in Riyadh at Mrsool Park, which has a capacity of 25,000.

