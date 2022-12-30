Cristiano Ronaldo Poses With Al Nassr No.7 Jersey After Signing Contract Until 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially made Al Nassr the fifth club team of his illustrious playing career.

The 37-year-old, who has won five UEFA Champions League titles and and seven major domestic league titles, signed a contract with Al Nassr on Friday.

Ronaldo's contract ties him to the Saudi Pro League club until June 2025.

The former Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward will wear the no.7 jersey at Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured posing with his new Al Nassr no.7 jersey after signing for the Saudi Pro League club Instagram/alnassr_fc/cristiano

Al Nassr's official Instagram account published a photo of Ronaldo posing with his new jersey on Friday evening.

Its caption read: "This is more than history in the making.

"This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @cristiano to your new home @alnassr_fc".

Ronaldo will be eligible to play for Al Nassr from the start of 2023.

His contract with former club Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent in November.

But transfer rules dictated that he must wait until the start of the January transfer window before playing for another club.

Therefore, Ronaldo will not be able to play in Saturday's Saudi Pro League game against Khaleej FC.

His debut could come on Thursday, January 5 at home to Al-Ta'ee.