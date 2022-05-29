Eight Real Madrid Players Equal Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League Record

Until Saturday Cristiano Ronaldo was the only player in Champions League history to have won the tournament five times.

But after his former club Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the 2022 final, Ronaldo is now one of NINE five-time UCL winners.

Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Casemiro, Dani Carvajal, Isco, Toni Kroos, Marcelo and Luka Modric all equaled Ronado's record as they were part of Real's UCL-winning squad.

Benzema, Casemiro, Carvajal, Kroos and Modric all started Saturday's final, while Bale, Isco and Marcelo were unused substitutes in Paris.

Despite not featuring in the final, Marcelo was the first player to lift the trophy.

The Brazilian left-back has been Real's captain this season, but he is set to leave the club on a free transfer next month.

Isco and Bale are also expected to leave Real this summer.

Ronaldo won four of his Champions League titles with Real, after firing Manchester United to glory in 2008.

Toni Kroos was a European champion with Bayern Munich in 2013, before winning four titles with Real.

The other seven players have won all of their five titles with Madrid.