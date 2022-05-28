Skip to main content

Champions League Final MVP Thibaut Courtois Demands Respect After Shutting Out Liverpool

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was the MVP in the 2022 Champions League final.

After making nine saves to keep a clean sheet against Liverpool's star-studded attack, there was no other candidate for the man of the match award.

Speaking after Real's 1-0 victory at the Stade de France in Paris, Courtois agreed that he was the main reason his side won.

Courtois also revealed that he had received messages on social media in the build up to the game from fans in England claiming he would be "get humbled".

Thibaut Courtois pictured celebrating after helping Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the 2022 Champions League final

Thibaut Courtois pictured celebrating after helping Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the 2022 Champions League final

He told BT Sport: "Yesterday in a press conference I said that when Madrid play in finals they win. I'm on the good side of history.

"I saw a lot of tweets coming my way saying that I would get humbled today but it was the other way around.

"I needed to win a final for my career, for all the hard work, to put respect on my name because I don't think I have enough respect, especially in England.

"I saw a lot of criticism, even after a great season, [claiming] that I was not good enough or whatever. I'm just really happy and proud of the performance of the team.

"We stuck through it and when I needed to be there I was there for the team."

Real beat Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City before getting the better of Liverpool in the final.

Courtois added: "I think we beat the best clubs of the world - together with us. If you see the year of City and Liverpool, they were unbelievable this season.

"They fought until the end in the Premier League. Liverpool won two cups. Today they were really strong and I think I played a great game and that was the difference because we only had one chance and we scored it."

Thibaut Courtois pictured celebrating after helping Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the 2022 Champions League final
News

Champions League Final MVP Thibaut Courtois Demands Respect After Shutting Out Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales31 seconds ago
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti pictured on the touchline during the 2022 Champions League final
News

Carlo Ancelotti Becomes Most Successful Manager In Champions League History

By Robert Summerscales27 minutes ago
Vinicius Junior (left) pictured celebrating in front of Real Madrid fans after scoring against Liverpool in the 2022 Champions League final
Watch

Highlights: Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid - Watch Key Moments From Champions League Final

By Robert Summerscales28 minutes ago
Karim Benzema (right) pictured talking to referee Clement Turpin during the 2022 Champions League final in Paris
News

Former Referee Tries To Explain Why Karim Benzema Goal Was Ruled Offside In UCL Final

By Robert Summerscales58 minutes ago
A Paris police offer is pictured spraying tear gas or pepper spray towards a group of Liverpool fans outside the Stade de France
News

Police Use "Tear Gas" On Fans Outside Champions League Final Between Liverpool And Real Madrid

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara pictured training ahead of the 2022 Champions League final
News

Liverpool XI For Champions League FInal Confirmed As Thiago Starts Against Real Madrid

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Federico Valverde (left) pictured training ahead of the 2022 Champions League final
News

Real Madrid Lineup Confirmed Ahead Of Champions League Final Vs Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Roman Abramovich pictured waving towards Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge in 2003
News

Roman Abramovich Sends Message To Todd Boehly And Co Via Chelsea Statement

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Referee Clement Turpin pictured during Real Madrid's win over Chelsea during the 2021/22 Champions League quarter-finals
News

Who Is Champions League Final Referee Clement Turpin? Stats And Career Info

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago