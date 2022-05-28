Carlo Ancelotti Becomes Most Successful Manager In Champions League History
Carlo Ancelotti became the first manager ever to lift the European Cup four times after his Real Madrid side beat Liverpool 1-0 in Saturday's final.
All of Ancelotti's European Cup wins have come since the tournament was rebranded as the Champions League in 1992.
Ancelotti led AC Milan to glory in 2003 and 2007, before conquering Europe with Real in 2014 and now 2022.
Only two managers have won three European Cup titles. They are Zinedine Zidane and Bob Paisley.
Zidane who guided Real to consecutive triumphs in 2016, 2017 and 2018, more than three decades after Paisley delivered the trophy to Liverpool in 1977, 1978 and 1981.
Seventeen managers have won the European Cup twice, including Brian Clough, Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.
Ancelotti also won the European Cup as a player - in 1989 and 1990 with Milan.
He is one of seven men who have been a European club champion both as a player and a manager.
The others are Guardiola, Zidane, Johan Cruyff, Miguel Munoz, Frank Rijkaard and Giovanni Trapattoni.
Managers Who Have Won The European Cup More Than Once
Four-time winners:
- Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan 2003 and 2007, Real Madrid 2014 and 2022)
Three-time winners:
- Bob Paisley (Liverpool 1977, 1978, 1981)
- Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid 2016, 2017, 2018)
Two-time winners:
- Jose Villalonga (Real Madrid 1956 and 1957)
- Luis Carniglia (Real Madrid 1958 and 1959)
- Bela Guttmann (Benfica 1961 and 1962)
- Helenio Herrera (Inter 1964 and 1965)
- Miguel Munoz (Real Madrid 1960 and 1966)
- Nereo Rocco (AC Milan 1963 and 1969)
- Stefan Kovács (Ajax 1972 and 1973)
- Dettmar Cramer (Bayern 1975 and 1976)
- Brian Clough (Nottingham Forest 1979 and 1980)
- Ernst Happel (Feyenoord 1970 and Hamburg 1983)
- Arrigo Sacchi (AC Milan 1989 and 1990)
- Ottmar Hitzfeld (Dortmund 1997 and Bayern 2001)
- Vicente del Bosque (Real Madrid 2000 and 2002)
- Sir Alex Ferguson (Man United 1999 and 2008)
- Jose Mourinho (Porto 2004 and Inter 2010)
- Josep Guardiola (Barcelona 2009 and 2011)
- Jupp Heynckes (Real Madrid 1998 and Bayern 2013)