Carlo Ancelotti Becomes Most Successful Manager In Champions League History

Carlo Ancelotti became the first manager ever to lift the European Cup four times after his Real Madrid side beat Liverpool 1-0 in Saturday's final.

All of Ancelotti's European Cup wins have come since the tournament was rebranded as the Champions League in 1992.

Ancelotti led AC Milan to glory in 2003 and 2007, before conquering Europe with Real in 2014 and now 2022.

Only two managers have won three European Cup titles. They are Zinedine Zidane and Bob Paisley.

Zidane who guided Real to consecutive triumphs in 2016, 2017 and 2018, more than three decades after Paisley delivered the trophy to Liverpool in 1977, 1978 and 1981.

Seventeen managers have won the European Cup twice, including Brian Clough, Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.

Ancelotti also won the European Cup as a player - in 1989 and 1990 with Milan.

He is one of seven men who have been a European club champion both as a player and a manager.

The others are Guardiola, Zidane, Johan Cruyff, Miguel Munoz, Frank Rijkaard and Giovanni Trapattoni.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti pictured on the touchline during the 2022 Champions League final IMAGO/PanoramiC/Federico Pestellini

Managers Who Have Won The European Cup More Than Once

Four-time winners:

Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan 2003 and 2007, Real Madrid 2014 and 2022)

Three-time winners:

Bob Paisley (Liverpool 1977, 1978, 1981)

Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid 2016, 2017, 2018)

Two-time winners: