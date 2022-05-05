Aaron Cresswell And David Moyes Sent Off As West Ham's UEL Journey Ends In Frankfurt

West Ham United's journey in the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League came to an end on Thursday as they fell at the penultimate hurdle.

An impressive campaign, which comprised of six wins from 12 games in seven cities, finished with a 3-1 aggregate loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the semi-finals.

But it could have been so different had Aaron Cresswell not been shown a straight red card 19 minutes into the second leg.

Indeed, he wasn't at first. Referee Jesus Gil Manzano initially showed the Hammers defender yellow for his foul on Jens Petter Hauge, before a VAR check suggested he take a look at the pitch-side monitor.

That spelled doom for Cresswell, who was dismissed for denying Hauge a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Up until that point, West Ham, who had lost the first leg 2-1 in London, had looked like the better side.

But Cresswell's dismissal knocked the wind out of their sails.

Things got even worse midway through the first half when Rafael Santos Borre slotted home his 10th goal of the season to give Frankfurt a two-goal margin.

West Ham held their own for the rest of the game without ever really looking like pulling off a Real Madrid-sized comeback.

Frustration got the better of David Moyes as Frankfurt attempted to waste time and the West Ham manager joined Cresswell on the referee's naughty list.

Moyes was sent off for angrily booting the ball away.

Referee Jesus Gil Manzano pictured showing a red card to West Ham manager David Moyes IMAGO/Revierfoto

West Ham's defeat denied them a place at an all-British final against Rangers, who beat RB Leipzig 3-1 at Ibrox to secure a 3-2 aggregate win.

Rangers and Frankfurt will now meet at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on May 18.

The winner will not only lift the famous trophy but they will also secure a place in next season's Champions League group stage.