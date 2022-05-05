Skip to main content

Aaron Cresswell And David Moyes Sent Off As West Ham's UEL Journey Ends In Frankfurt

West Ham United's journey in the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League came to an end on Thursday as they fell at the penultimate hurdle.

An impressive campaign, which comprised of six wins from 12 games in seven cities, finished with a 3-1 aggregate loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the semi-finals.

But it could have been so different had Aaron Cresswell not been shown a straight red card 19 minutes into the second leg.

Indeed, he wasn't at first. Referee Jesus Gil Manzano initially showed the Hammers defender yellow for his foul on Jens Petter Hauge, before a VAR check suggested he take a look at the pitch-side monitor.

That spelled doom for Cresswell, who was dismissed for denying Hauge a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Up until that point, West Ham, who had lost the first leg 2-1 in London, had looked like the better side.

But Cresswell's dismissal knocked the wind out of their sails.

Things got even worse midway through the first half when Rafael Santos Borre slotted home his 10th goal of the season to give Frankfurt a two-goal margin.

West Ham held their own for the rest of the game without ever really looking like pulling off a Real Madrid-sized comeback.

Frustration got the better of David Moyes as Frankfurt attempted to waste time and the West Ham manager joined Cresswell on the referee's naughty list.

Moyes was sent off for angrily booting the ball away.

Referee Jesus Gil Manzano pictured showing a red card to West Ham manager David Moyes in May 2022

Referee Jesus Gil Manzano pictured showing a red card to West Ham manager David Moyes

West Ham's defeat denied them a place at an all-British final against Rangers, who beat RB Leipzig 3-1 at Ibrox to secure a 3-2 aggregate win.

Rangers and Frankfurt will now meet at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on May 18.

The winner will not only lift the famous trophy but they will also secure a place in next season's Champions League group stage.

Referee Jesus Gil Manzano pictured showing a red card to West Ham manager David Moyes in May 2022
News

Aaron Cresswell And David Moyes Sent Off As West Ham's UEL Journey Ends In Frankfurt

By Robert Summerscales4 minutes ago
Roma boss Jose Mourinho pictured during his side's UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final win over Leicester
Watch

Tammy Abraham Fires Jose Mourinho's Roma Into First Ever Europa Conference League Final

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
James Tavernier celebrates scoring for Rangers against RB Leipzig in their 2021/22 Europa League semi-final
Watch

Europa League Top Scorer James Tavernier Helps Rangers Reach Final

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Roman Abramovich pictured smiling at a match between Chelsea and Sunderland in 2017
News

Chelsea FC Statement Insists Roman Abramovich Has Not Asked For Loan To Be Repaid

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Sadio Mane pictured celebrating a goal for Liverpool during their Champions League semi-final win over Villarreal in May 2022
News

Ballon d'Or Battle Is Between Karim Benzema And Sadio Mane, Claims Thierry Henry

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Seattle Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz pictured lifting the CONCACAF Champions League trophy after scoring twice in a 3-0 win over Pumas
Watch

Seattle Sounders 3-0 Pumas Highlights: Raul Ruidiaz Inspires CONCACAF Champions League History

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Carlo Ancelotti pictured at Anfield in February 2021 when Everton beat Liverpool away from home for the first time in over 20 years
News

Carlo Ancelotti Says Real Madrid Vs Liverpool Will Be Like A "Derby" As He's "Still An Evertonian"

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Karim Benzema pictured celebrating after scoring the winning goal in Real Madrid's 6-5 aggregate victory over Man City in their Champions League semi-final in 2022
News

Lionel Messi Stunned By Real Madrid's Comeback Win Over Man City

By Robert Summerscales10 hours ago
Carlo Ancelotti waves to Real Madrid's fans after his side beat Manchester City in their 2021/22 Champions League semi-final
News

Carlo Ancelotti Credits Real Madrid's "History" For Inspiring UCL Comeback Vs Man City

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago