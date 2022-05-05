Europa League Top Scorer James Tavernier Helps Rangers Reach Final

Rangers right-back James Tavernier became the leading scorer in the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League on Thursday as he helped his team reach the final.

Captain Tavernier scored his seventh European goal of the season 18 minutes into his team's semi-final second leg against RB Leipzig at Ibrox.

That goal leveled the contest at 1-1 on aggregate after Leipzig had won the first leg 1-0 in Germany seven days earlier.

Rangers went on to win 3-1 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate to book their place in the final on May 18, when they will face Eintracht Frankfurt.

Rangers were 2-1 ahead on aggregate six minutes after Tavernier's opener thanks to a cool finish from Glen Kamara.

Leipzig hit back to make it 2-2 on aggregate when Christopher Nkunku, who had scored a Champions League hat-trick against Manchester City in September, notched his 32nd goal of the season.

But former Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram put Rangers back ahead with 10 minutes to go and they held on to reach their fourth ever European final.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers have now knocked two German clubs out of this season's Europa League, having previously prevailed 6-4 against Borussia Dortmund.

They will face another German side in the final at Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Frankfurt beat West Ham United 3-1 on aggregate in the other semi-final.

Tavernier scored 19 goals in all competitions last season and his strike against Leipzig was his 16th of the current campaign.

All seven of his Europa League goals this term have come during the knockout phase.

Tavernier had earlier scored three against Dortmund, one against Red Star and two in a quarter-final win over Braga.

2021/22 Europa League Top Scorers

James Tavernier (Rangers) - 7

Karl Toko-Ekambi (Lyon) - 6

Galeno (Braga and Porto) - 6

Daichi Kamada (Frankfurt) - 5

Patson Daka (Leicester) - 5