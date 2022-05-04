Skip to main content

Real Madrid 3-1 Man City: Watch All Goals And Highlights From Epic UCL Comeback

Manchester City crumbled in the Bernabeu as Real Madrid staged another stunning comeback to continue their remarkable Champions League story.

City fans will have been frantically booking flights to Paris as their side led 1-0 on the night and 5-3 on aggregate with 40 seconds of normal time remaining.

Real had not even mustered a shot on target by this point but then came two minutes of mayhem as substitute Rodrygo scored twice to force extra time.

Karim Benzema then converted a penalty in extra time to send Real through to their 17th European Cup final, where they will face Liverpool on May 28.

Rodrygo celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid in their epic Champions League semi-final comeback win over Man City

Real Madrid 3-1 Man City Highlights

City traveled to the Spanish capital as favorites after winning the first leg 4-3 in Manchester eight days earlier.

That first leg had been wide open and end to end throughout, but the return match proved to be a much tighter contest prior to its late drama.

The first major incident in the second leg was a scrap between City defender Aymeric Laporte and Real midfielder Luka Modric.

It occurred after Casemiro had fouled Kevin De Bruyne inside the opening 10 minutes.

As the players surrounded the referee, Laporte and Modric were seen pushing each other, before Vinicius Junior barged into the City center-back.

Laporte then appeared to slap Modric's face while simultaneously falling backwards. Both players received a yellow card.

Bernardo Silva provided the game's first shot in anger.

He latched onto a cute pass from De Bruyne in the 20th minute before being denied by a strong save from Thibaut Courtois.

Laporte earlier avoiding a red card for his slap on Modric had suggested that Italian referee Daniele Orsato was intent on being lenient.

Further evidence of this came when Casemiro remarkably got away without a booking for pulling down Phil Foden by the back of his shirt.

A key individual battle was that of Kyle Walker vs Vinicius.

Walker got the better of his fellow speedster before the City right-back was subbed off in the 72nd minute.

A highlight of their tussle was Walker edging a sprint race before making a fine slide tackle late in the first half.

Benzema had been Real's savior in Europe this season and the Frenchman had a big chance to level the semi-final on aggregate moments before half-time.

But this time, the 34-year-old's finishing was not up to his high standards.

Another big chance fell Real's way early in the second period.

City were almost caught sleeping at the start of the half as Dani Carvajal's cross found Vinicius, who could not divert his shot on target.

Then came the moment that City thought had ended the contest.

Bernardo collected the ball in the center circle before dribbling forward with purpose.

Gabriel Jesus played the role of decoy as Bernardo rolled a disguised pass into the path of Mahrez, who crashed a shot emphatically past Courtois.

Real looked finished, but they weren't.

Hope arrived in the final minute of the 90 when Eduardo Camavinga crossed deep to Benzema. He volleyed the ball square to Rodrygo and the 21-year-old flicked it into the net.

The Bernabeu was awake again.

Moments later it erupted after Rodrygo scored his second to make it 5-5 on aggregate.

Carvajal jinked past Jack Grealish and swung in a cross which Rodrygo headed into the top corner.

Real headed into extra time with maximum momentum.

It continued in their favor as Ruben Dias fouled Benzema to give Real a penalty just three minutes after play had restarted.

Benzema had scored with a Panenka penalty at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg, but this time he sent Ederson the wrong way and calmly slotted his spot-kick low to the keeper's left.

City did not give up and continued to threaten at the other end.

Phil Foden came close when his header forced a save out of Courtois before Fernandinho was agonizingly close to the rebound.

Rodrygo kisses the Real Madrid badge on his shirt during his side's 3-1 win over Manchester City in May 2022
