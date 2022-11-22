Argentina Have Three Goals Disallowed In 13 Minutes Against Saudi Arabia

They say that 13 is unlucky for some and it seemingly was for Argentina in the first half of their World Cup Group C opener against Saudi Arabia.

Argentina had the ball in the net three times within the space of 13 minutes but their goals on 22, 28, 35 were all disallowed for offside.

Lionel Messi had earlier scored a legitimate goal inside 10 minutes to put Argentina ahead when he converted a penalty kick awarded for a foul by Saud Abdulhamid on Leandro Paredes.

Messi had the ball in the net again midway through the first half but a VAR check confirmed that he had been marginally offside.

A giant screen at Lusail Stadium reads "NO GOAL" during the Group C game between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup IMAGO/Focus Images/Paul Chesterton

Lautaro Martinez was also flagged offside moments later after latching onto Alejandro Gomez's defense-splitting pass.

After having a goal disallowed, Messi then had an assist ruled out after he set up Martinez for another offside goal.

It was perhaps more than luck that contributed to Argentina being denied three goals.

Saudi Arabia boldly played a high defensive line and caught Argentina in their deliberate offside trap.

The side ranked 51st in the world continued to play with a high defense in the second half when they produced a shock comeback.

Goals from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al Dawsari inspired Saudi Arabia to a 2-1 win, ending Argentina's 36-game unbeaten run.