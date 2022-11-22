Saudi Arabia End Argentina's 36-Game Unbeaten Run With Huge World Cup Shock In Qatar

Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia caused one of the biggest shocks in FIFA World Cup history by coming from behind to beat Argentina in their Group C opener.

Argentina were tipped as one of the pre-tournament favorites to go all the way in Qatar - and they still might - but very few foresaw Lionel Messi and Co slipping up against the team ranked 51st in world.

A Saudi Arabia victory looked even less likely after Lionel Messi put Argentina 1-0 up with a 10th-minute penalty following a foul by Saud Abdulhamid on Leandro Paredes.

Argentina scored three more goals in the first half but they were all disallowed for offside.

Saudi Arabia then stung Argentina with two quickfire goals shortly after half-time.

Saleh Al-Shehri got the first with a precise low drive from a difficult angle after getting the better of Tottenham center-back Cristian Romero.

The turnaround was complete in the 53rd minute when Salem Al Dawsari found the top corner with a swerving strike from the edge of the 18-yard box.

Salem Al-Dawsari pictured celebrating with a somersault after scoring for Saudi Arabia against Argentina IMAGO / PA Images/Adam Davy

Argentina dominated possession for the rest of the contest but Saudi Arabia defended well and denied Messi and Co many clear chances.

When Argentina did break through the Saudi defense, goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais was on hand to make four priceless saves.

Al-Owais was visibly upset at the end of the game though, having caught teammate Yasir Al Shahrani in his face with a flying knee.

Al Shahrani left the field on a stretcher but Saudi Arabia held on for only their fourth victory at a FIFA World Cup - this was their 16th game at a finals tournament.

The result also brought to an end Argentina's run of 36 games without defeat. They had not lost a game of soccer since July 2019 when Brazil knocked them out of the Copa America.

The pressure will now be on Argentina to beat Mexico and Poland in order to progress from Group C.