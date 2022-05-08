Arsenal's Win Over Leeds Means May 12 Could Be First St Totteringham's Day In Six Years

Arsenal are potentially just one win away from finishing above north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur for the first time in six years.

The Gunners beat Leeds United 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, less than 24 hours after Spurs had been held to a 1-1 draw at Liverpool.

Those results meant that Arsenal ended the weekend four points above Spurs with three rounds of games remaining.

Next up for both teams is Thursday's north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where an Arsenal win would secure them a top-four finish.

What Is St Totteringham's Day?

Arsenal finished above Spurs in 21 consecutive Premier League seasons until 2016.

To honor this domination over their neighbors, Arsenal fans used to celebrate St Totteringham's Day each year once they had mathematically guaranteed that they would finish above Spurs.

So this year if Arsenal win at Spurs on Thursday then May 12 will be St Totteringham's Day 2022.

But if Tottenham win, there is a chance that St Totteringham's Day could be canceled all together.

A Tottenham victory on Thursday would still leave Arsenal one point ahead. But the Gunners arguably have harder fixtures than Spurs in the final two weekends of the season.

Spurs host Burnley in their penultimate match, before ending the season at Norwich.

Arsenal go to Newcastle after the north London derby, before concluding their campaign at home to Everton.