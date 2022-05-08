Skip to main content

Arsenal's Win Over Leeds Means May 12 Could Be First St Totteringham's Day In Six Years

Arsenal are potentially just one win away from finishing above north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur for the first time in six years.

The Gunners beat Leeds United 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, less than 24 hours after Spurs had been held to a 1-1 draw at Liverpool.

Those results meant that Arsenal ended the weekend four points above Spurs with three rounds of games remaining.

Next up for both teams is Thursday's north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where an Arsenal win would secure them a top-four finish.

What Is St Totteringham's Day?

Arsenal finished above Spurs in 21 consecutive Premier League seasons until 2016.

To honor this domination over their neighbors, Arsenal fans used to celebrate St Totteringham's Day each year once they had mathematically guaranteed that they would finish above Spurs.

So this year if Arsenal win at Spurs on Thursday then May 12 will be St Totteringham's Day 2022.

But if Tottenham win, there is a chance that St Totteringham's Day could be canceled all together.

A Tottenham victory on Thursday would still leave Arsenal one point ahead. But the Gunners arguably have harder fixtures than Spurs in the final two weekends of the season.

Spurs host Burnley in their penultimate match, before ending the season at Norwich.

Arsenal go to Newcastle after the north London derby, before concluding their campaign at home to Everton.

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where Arsenal visit on Thursday

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
News

Arsenal's Win Over Leeds Means May 12 Could Be First St Totteringham's Day In Six Years

By Robert Summerscales3 minutes ago
A picture of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's baby daughter Bella Esmeralda, as shared on Instagram by her mother
News

Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Name Newborn Baby Daughter Bella Esmeralda

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Junior Firpo (right) pictured receiving a yellow card in Leeds United's game against Crystal Palace in November 2021
News

Leeds United Break Premier League Record For Most Yellow Cards In One Season

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Eddie Nketiah pictured scoring for Arsenal after tackling Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier in a Premier League game in May 2022
Watch

Watch Illan Meslier Gift Arsenal Comedy Goal As Eddie Nketiah Tackles Leeds Keeper In Box

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Sam Kerr (left) pictured celebrating after scoring her second goal in Chelsea's 4-2 win over Manchester United, which saw her team claim a third consecutive WSL title
Watch

Watch Sam Kerr Win WSL Title For Chelsea With Two Amazing Volleys In Final Day Win Over Man United

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp pictured with his head in his hand during Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Tottenham in May 2022
News

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Clearly Has A Selective Memory After Criticism Of Tottenham

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Leandro Paredes pictured playing for PSG in April 2022
News

PSG's No.8 Admits Real Madrid Are His Dream Club

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Jordi Alba (number 18) is mobbed by his Barcelona teammates after scoring a late winner at Real Betis in May 2022
Watch

Watch Jordi Alba Score With Spectacular Late Volley As Barca Qualify For Champions League

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp pictured during Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Tottenham in May 2022
News

Jurgen Klopp Aims Dig At Tottenham For Being "World Class" And "Still Fifth"

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago