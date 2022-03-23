Skip to main content

Barcelona Win Another Clasico As Real Madrid Blow Lead In Women's Champions League Quarter-Final

Barcelona won a Clasico for the third time in 10 days as their women's team came from behind to secure a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Real took the lead after eight minutes of Tuesday's Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg when Carmona Garcia found the net.

But Barca hit back in Madrid with two goals from Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, either side of a strike from Claudia Pina.

The second leg will take place on March 30 and it will be the third Clasico involving the women's teams this month.

Alexia Putellas steps up to score a penalty in Barcelona's 3-1 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League

Barcelona Women secured the La Liga title by thrashing Real 5-0 at Johan Cruyff Stadium on March 13.

A week later it was the turn of the men and again it was Barca who came out on top in emphatic fashion.

Xavi Hernandez's side won 4-0 at the Bernabeu on Sunday as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice on his Clasico debut.

Barca Women are threatening to win the quadruple this season.

They have ticked off La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup, while they now have one foot in the Champions League semi-finals and are already in the last four of the Copa de la Reina.

Alexia Putellas holds aloft Barcelona Women's La Liga trophy after inspiring her side to beat Real Madrid 5-0 in El Clasico

