Liverpool & Man United Players To Wear Black Armbands After Death Of Cristiano Ronaldo's Son

Players from Liverpool and Manchester United will wear black armbands during Tuesday's Premier League game.

The gesture has been organized to show respect after the death of United star Cristiano Ronaldo's baby son.

Ronaldo will not play in the match, which comes 24 hours after he and partner Georgina Rodriguez posted a joint statement to announce that one of their newborn twins had died.

In addition to the on-field gestures, Liverpool fans are planning to stage a minute of applause to display their support for Ronaldo and his family.

The applause is expected to begin after seven minutes of the match - in a nod to Ronaldo famously wearing the number 7 jersey.

Manchester United visit Anfield to play Liverpool on Tuesday IMAGO/Pro Sports Images/Ian Stephen

Liverpool and United are traditionally two of English soccer's fiercest rivals.

But one Liverpool fan wrote: "If you are attending like myself, please applaud on the seventh minute to show respect to Cristiano Ronaldo and his family through this heartbreaking time."

That sentiment was replicated in hundreds of messages on social media.

Liverpool FC had earlier replied to Ronaldo and Rodriguez's statement on Twitter.

The club's official account posted: "All of us here at Liverpool FC send our deepest condolences to you, Georgina and the family".

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish added: "Sending our heartfelt condolences to you and your family for your unimaginable loss."