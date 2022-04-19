Skip to main content

Liverpool & Man United Players To Wear Black Armbands After Death Of Cristiano Ronaldo's Son

Players from Liverpool and Manchester United will wear black armbands during Tuesday's Premier League game.

The gesture has been organized to show respect after the death of United star Cristiano Ronaldo's baby son.

Ronaldo will not play in the match, which comes 24 hours after he and partner Georgina Rodriguez posted a joint statement to announce that one of their newborn twins had died.

In addition to the on-field gestures, Liverpool fans are planning to stage a minute of applause to display their support for Ronaldo and his family.

The applause is expected to begin after seven minutes of the match - in a nod to Ronaldo famously wearing the number 7 jersey.

A general view of Liverpool's Anfield stadium taken in March 2021

Manchester United visit Anfield to play Liverpool on Tuesday

Liverpool and United are traditionally two of English soccer's fiercest rivals.

But one Liverpool fan wrote: "If you are attending like myself, please applaud on the seventh minute to show respect to Cristiano Ronaldo and his family through this heartbreaking time."

That sentiment was replicated in hundreds of messages on social media.

Liverpool FC had earlier replied to Ronaldo and Rodriguez's statement on Twitter.

The club's official account posted: "All of us here at Liverpool FC send our deepest condolences to you, Georgina and the family".

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish added: "Sending our heartfelt condolences to you and your family for your unimaginable loss."

A general view of Liverpool's Anfield stadium taken in March 2021
News

Liverpool & Man United Players To Wear Black Armbands After Death Of Cristiano Ronaldo's Son

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette pictured adjusting his armband during his side's 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace in April 2022
News

Arteta Defends Decision To Make Lacazette Captain But Tells Him To Focus On Arsenal

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring for Dortmund against Wolfsburg in April 2022
News

Pep Guardiola Coy On Reports Man City Have Agreed Personal Terms With Erling Haaland

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Manchester United's 5-0 defeat against Liverpool in October 2021
News

Man United Confirm Cristiano Ronaldo Will Miss Liverpool Game After Death Of Newborn Son

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
A general view from inside Old Trafford before Manchester United's game against Norwich City in April 2022
News

Man United Tipped To Borrow Another £200m To Expand Old Trafford By 15,000 Seats

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Cadiz players celebrate in a huddle after beating Barcelona 1-0 in April 2022
News

Cadiz Beat Barca In Front Of 42,000 Empty Seats To Leave Real Madrid 7 Points From La Liga Glory

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Derby County manager Wayne Rooney speaks to Sky Sports after his side were relegated from the Championship in April 2022
News

Wayne Rooney Relegated As Derby County Manager But He Wants To Stay At "Special Club"

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
A picture of Cristiano Ronaldo wearing Manchester United's number 7 jersey
News

Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Make Statement After Death Of Newborn Son

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Emma Raducanu pictured wearing a Tottenham Hotspur jersey
News

Emma Raducanu Pictured In Soccer Jersey After Being "Baptized" As A Tottenham Fan

By Robert SummerscalesApr 18, 2022