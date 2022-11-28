Skip to main content

Casemiro Scores World Cup Wondergoal To Send Brazil Through To Last 16 As Legends Watch On

Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0 on Monday night in front of a whole host of VIPs.

Kaka, Cafu, Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos were among the Brazil legends in the crowd.

A Neymar lookalike was among the crowd too after the real deal had damaged the ligaments in his right ankle in last week's 2-0 win over Serbia.

SEE MORE: Neymar Lookalike Fools Fans During Brazil's Win Over Switzerland

Without Neymar on the pitch, Brazil struggled to break down a highly-defensive Switzerland side until Casemiro produced a moment of magic in the 83rd minute.

The Manchester United midfield nailed a sweet half-volley following a cross from Real Madrid forward Rodrygo.

It took a slight deflection on its way into the net but Casemiro's strike was still one that Carlos, Kaka, Ronaldo and Co would have been proud of themselves.

Brazil's win saw them seal a place in the last 16 at Qatar 2022 with a game to spare.

Casemiro pictured shooting to score for Brazil in their 1-0 win over Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

