Neymar Limps Off During Brazil's World Cup Opener With Suspected Ankle Injury After Being Fouled Nine Times

Neymar was seen grimacing as he checked on the condition of his right ankle after limping off during Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia.

The 30-year-old had been substituted off in the 79th minute of the World Cup Group G game after being fouled nine times.

It seemed as though Serbia's players had targeted Neymar for special treatment as the other 15 players used by Brazil coach Tite were only fouled three times between them.

Three of the fouls on Neymar resulted in Iranian referee Alireza Faghani producing his yellow card. Sasa Lukic, Nemanja Gudelj and Strahinja Pavlovic all ended the game having been booked.

But the challenge that caused the most damage was seemingly one made by Nikola Milenkovic.

Neymar pictured applying pressure to his right ankle after being substituted off during Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia IMAGO/Sportimage/David Klein

Brazil fans will be desperately hoping that Neymar is not seriously injured.

Neymar famously suffered a back fracture at the 2014 World Cup and Brazil lost their next game without him 7-1 to Germany in the semi-finals.

Brazil's next game in Qatar will be on Monday against Switzerland, who started their Group G campaign with a 1-0 win over Cameroon.

