Neymar Lookalike Fools Fans And Possibly Stadium Security Too During Brazil's Win Over Switzerland

A Neymar lookalike was bombarded with selfie requests during Brazil's 1-0 win over Switzerland on Monday.

The real Neymar was unavailable to play at Stadium 974 after sustaining ankle ligament damage during Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia four days earlier.

So supporters could perhaps be forgiven for thinking the PSG star had decided to sit among them.

Fans at Stadium 974 pictured taking photographs of a Neymar lookalike in the crowd during Brazil's 1-0 win over Switzerland at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar IMAGO/Matthias Koch

After all, the doppelganger was there with the intention of tricking people.

He had been walking around Qatar doing his best Neymar impression for days.

He had already "got" Fox Soccer 24 hours earlier.

The fake Neymar, who had even gone to the extent of getting a neck tattoo to look more like the Brazil captain, posed for countless pictures and waved at his admirers before later being seen leaving flanked by two security guards.

It is unclear whether he was told to leave by stadium security of if they too had fallen for his act and were simply giving him the VIP treatment.

