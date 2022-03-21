Carlo Ancelotti Says Real Madrid Defeat In Clasico Was His Fault After Tactical Mess

Carlo Ancelotti accepted the blame for Real Madrid's 4-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona on Sunday.

With star striker Karim Benzema ruled out with a calf injury, Ancelotti started with a 4-2-4-0 formation at the Bernabeu.

Midfielder Luka Modric often found himself as the furthest Madrid player forward in the first half as Barcelona ran into a 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ronald Araujo.

At half-time, Ancelotti brought on striker Mariano Diaz for right-back Dani Carvajal, pushed his wingers further forward and switched to a 3-4-3 system.

Real started the second half shambolically.

Within the first two minutes Ferran Torres had two golden chances to score. He converted his second chance to make it 3-0, before Aubameyang scored again.

In truth, the scoreline could have been even worse for Real had it not been for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who was the home team's man of the match.

After the game, Ancelotti told AS: "It all went wrong."

Carlo Ancelotti pictured looking dejected during Real Madrid's 4-0 Clasico defeat by Barcelona IMAGO/Xinhua/Pablo Morano

On Modric playing so high in the first half, Ancelotti explained: "I tried to push up and it hasn't come off, my fault. When they advanced, we lost control. They hurt us.

"It's hard because it's a Clasico. We're very sorry. It's a blow, we've lost a battle, but we have an advantage. We have to be calm, calm and recover.

"We don't have to make a drama out of this match. We're sorry. It all went wrong, we have to forget it and look forward."

Real ended the game 12 points ahead of Barcelona, who have played one game fewer.

Ancelotti added: "It was not a good night. We are sorry for the fans, but we have to look forward. We have an advantage, we have to rest and come back."