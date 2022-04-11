Skip to main content

Carlos Queiroz Says Emotional Goodbye After His Contract As Egypt Manager Is Terminated

Carlos Queiroz is no longer Egypt manager after his contract was terminated by mutual agreement.

His departure came less than a month after Egypt missed out on a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by losing their qualifying playoff against Senegal in a penalty shootout.

That was Egypt's second defeat by Senegal in a penalty shootout this year, after Queiroz's side also lost on spot-kicks in the final of the delayed AFCON 2021 tournament.

Queiroz posted a thread of tweets on Monday as he said an emotional farewell in rather poetic fashion.

Carlos Queiroz's Message In Full

To All,

The Egyptian fans; Our supporters; My friendly and magical staff dream team; And to my wonderful players;

Every new beginning that starts with one painful farewell, means that our hearts are full of gratitude, respect, and friendship. Those are my feelings right now.

There are no goodbyes in football, just a simple kind and warm “see you later on the Game”. That also means you will always be in my heart, even if only God knows how and when we will meet again.

Fortunately, I carry with me the wonderful memories of our journey from Good to Greatness. Without your dedication, talent, and commitment it would not possible to achieve so much in such a short period. Thank you so much to all.

To be the National Team Coach of such a great passionate football Nation was a privilege and an honor.

To receive your trust and confidence for renewing this commitment to the next future, means a lot for me and it is a professional reward of recognition that will prevail in my heart forever. Thank you so much to EFA.

To all football Egyptian community, I express my best wishes and belief that Egypt will be a successful football nation.

To all Egyptian people and its proud and visionary Leadership, my best wishes for greatness and a successful peaceful future.

In Football, friendship, and gratitude!

Carlos Queiroz

Queiroz took charge of 20 games during his time as Egypt boss, winning 11, drawing six and losing three.

The 69-year-old is one of the most well-traveled managers in international soccer. He managed Portugal, UAE, South Africa, Iran and Colombia before Egypt.

He has also managed Sporting Lisbon, Real Madrid and New York Red Bulls, in their previous existence as the MetroStars, at club level.

Officials from the Egyptian Football Association are expected to meet this week to discuss candidates to replace Queiroz.

Carlos Queiroz pictured hugging Mo Salah after Egypt lost the final of AFCON 2021 to Senegal

Senegal's reward for beating Egypt in their World Cup qualifying playoff was a spot in Group A at Qatar 2022.

Sadio Mane and Co will compete alongside Qatar, Ecuador and Holland in their group.

