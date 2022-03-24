How New Rules On Chelsea Tickets Affect Real Madrid Games, Plus FA Cup, EPL & WSL Matches

The UK government changed the terms of the special license given to Chelsea FC this week.

Chelsea had been issued with the license after the government froze the assets of club owner Roman Abramovich due to his alleged links to Vladimir Putin.

One of the original conditions had been that Chelsea could not sell tickets.

This was designed to ensure that Abramovich, who is trying to sell the club, could not financially benefit from his asset.

As a consequence, Chelsea were only able to have around 600 fans at their recent FA Cup quarter-final at Middlesbrough. Those fans had all bought their tickets before the restrictions were imposed.

Chelsea won at Middlesbrough to reach an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, where they faced the prospect of having no supporters.

But a compromise has been reached to allow that match to take place at full capacity with fans from both Chelsea and opponents Crystal Palace.

The update issued by the government on Wednesday also impacts Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid, plus all the club's remaining games in the Premier League and Women's Super League.

New Rules On Chelsea Tickets Sales Explained

Premier League home matches

Chelsea STILL CANNOT sell home tickets to Premier League matches, but those who have already purchased tickets - including season-ticket holders - can attend.

But Chelsea CAN sell tickets to away fans at Stamford Bridge.

It is understood that Chelsea have around 28,000 season-ticket holders, while away teams often bring 3,000 fans to Stamford Bridge.

The capacity at Stamford Bridge is just under 42,000, so there is likely to be at least 10,000 empty seats at Chelsea's final few home games in this season's EPL.

A sign was recently seen outside Stamford Bridge saying that there were "NO TICKETS AVAILABLE" for Chelsea's upcoming game with Brentford, but new rules mean the stadium may now be full for the game IMAGO/Adam Davy

Non-Premier League home matches

Chelsea CAN now sell tickets for home games played in the Champions League, FA Cup and Women's Super League.

Tickets can be sold to both home and away fans.

Next month's Champions League quarter-final home leg between Chelsea and Real Madrid is therefore expected to take place in front of a full Stamford Bridge.

SEE ALSO: Real Madrid Vs Chelsea Head To Head

Away matches

Chelsea CAN now sell tickets allocated to them for away matches. This applies across all competitions.

FA Cup games at Wembley

Chelsea CAN sell tickets to the FA Cup semi-final and, should they progress, the final too in the same way as they can sell tickets to away matches.

What happens to the money Chelsea make from ticket sales?

Chelsea will pass on all ticket revenue to the Premier League, who will donate it to charity.

The specific charity has not yet been officially confirmed but it will "benefit victims of the war in Ukraine".

A Premier League spokesperson said, as quoted by Sky News: "The revised license allows fans to attend Chelsea FC games; Chelsea fans to travel to away Premier League fixtures and Chelsea fans to attend the FA Cup, UEFA Champions League and WSL games.

"The Premier League will receive and hold any revenue from the sale of these tickets that would normally have gone to Chelsea. Chelsea FC have requested and the Premier League agreed that this revenue will be donated to charity to benefit victims of the war in Ukraine.

"The beneficiary charities will be announced in due course after consultation with the club."