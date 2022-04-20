Two-Goal Arsenal Hero Eddie Nketiah Admits He Still Has Chelsea Chip On His Shoulder

Eddie Nketiah scored two goals against former club Chelsea as Arsenal won 4-2 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old was released by the Blues in 2015 and he admitted after the game that his history with the club made the victory "that bit more special".

Nketiah added in his post-game interview with Sky Sports: "I was at Chelsea until under 14 and got released. You always have that bit of a chip on your shoulder to prove yourself.

"But it's not about me it's about the team bouncing back."

Arsenal had lost three games in a row, but Nketiah opened the scoring on Wednesday with a fine finish to punish a poor pass by Andreas Christensen.

Nketiah displayed his predatory instincts again in the second half to pounce after the ball had rebounded around the Chelsea penalty area.

Eddie Nketiah pictured celebrating after scoring for Arsenal in their 4-2 win at Chelsea IMAGO/UK Sports Pics Ltd/Salvio Calabrese

All of Arsenal's scorers were English, with Emile Smith Rowe also target before Bukayo Saka scored a late penalty - his first spot-kick since missing one in the Euro 2020 final.

Chelsea twice equalized through Timo Werner and Cesar Azpilicueta in the first half.

But Arsenal were good value for their win after finishing the game with an XG score of 1.89, compared to Chelsea's 0.71.

Chelsea have now conceded 11 goals in their last three home matches, having lost 4-1 to Brentford and 3-1 to Real Madrid earlier this month.

Arsenal's victory saw them move level on points with rivals Tottenham in the race for fourth place.

Spurs have a better goal difference, but still need to play Liverpool at Anfield in their remaining six matches.

Arsenal will visit Tottenham in a rearranged north London derby on May 12.