Skip to main content

Two-Goal Arsenal Hero Eddie Nketiah Admits He Still Has Chelsea Chip On His Shoulder

Eddie Nketiah scored two goals against former club Chelsea as Arsenal won 4-2 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The 22-year-old was released by the Blues in 2015 and he admitted after the game that his history with the club made the victory "that bit more special".

Nketiah added in his post-game interview with Sky Sports: "I was at Chelsea until under 14 and got released. You always have that bit of a chip on your shoulder to prove yourself.

"But it's not about me it's about the team bouncing back."

Arsenal had lost three games in a row, but Nketiah opened the scoring on Wednesday with a fine finish to punish a poor pass by Andreas Christensen.

Nketiah displayed his predatory instincts again in the second half to pounce after the ball had rebounded around the Chelsea penalty area.

Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring for Arsenal in their 4-2 win at Chelsea in April 2022

Eddie Nketiah pictured celebrating after scoring for Arsenal in their 4-2 win at Chelsea

All of Arsenal's scorers were English, with Emile Smith Rowe also target before Bukayo Saka scored a late penalty - his first spot-kick since missing one in the Euro 2020 final.

Chelsea twice equalized through Timo Werner and Cesar Azpilicueta in the first half.

But Arsenal were good value for their win after finishing the game with an XG score of 1.89, compared to Chelsea's 0.71.

Chelsea have now conceded 11 goals in their last three home matches, having lost 4-1 to Brentford and 3-1 to Real Madrid earlier this month.

Arsenal's victory saw them move level on points with rivals Tottenham in the race for fourth place.

Spurs have a better goal difference, but still need to play Liverpool at Anfield in their remaining six matches.

Arsenal will visit Tottenham in a rearranged north London derby on May 12.

Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring for Arsenal in their 4-2 win at Chelsea in April 2022
News

Two-Goal Arsenal Hero Eddie Nketiah Admits He Still Has Chelsea Chip On His Shoulder

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
There were almost 10,000 empty seats at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea vs Arsenal in April 2022
News

Chelsea Vs Arsenal Attendance Only 32,249 Due To UK Government Sanctions

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured scoring for Manchester United against Arsenal in December 2021
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Returns To Manchester United Training Ahead Of Arsenal Trip

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Liverpool supporters at Anfield in April 2022 display a giant mosaic in memory of the 97 victims of the Hillsborough disaster
Watch

Shameful Manchester United Fans Filmed Chanting "Murderers" At Anfield

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Bruno Fernandes pictured looking dejected during Manchester United's 4-0 loss at Liverpool in April 2022
News

Bruno Fernandes Issues Apology After Man United's Loss At Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Roy Keane pictured in January 2022
News

Manchester United Made Roy Keane Angry But Now They Just Make Him Sad

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Aleksandar Mitrovic is held up by his Fulham teammates as they celebrate winning promotion to the Premier League in April 2022
News

Fulham Promoted To EPL As Championship Record-Breaker Aleksandar Mitrovic Hits 40th Goal

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Mo Salah pictured celebrating during Liverpool's 4-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield in April 2022
News

Mo Salah Breaks EPL Record As Liverpool Seal 9-0 Aggregate Win Over Man United

By Robert SummerscalesApr 19, 2022
Sadio Mane pictured celebrating during Liverpool's 4-0 win over Manchester United in April 2022
News

Sadio Mane's Assist For Mo Salah Against Man United Was Too Much For James Milner

By Robert SummerscalesApr 19, 2022