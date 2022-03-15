Skip to main content

Christian Eriksen Named In Denmark Squad For First Time Since Euro 2020

Christian Eriksen has been selected in the latest Denmark squad for this month's upcoming friendlies against Holland and Serbia.

It is his first call-up since Euro 2020 where he suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's 1-0 defeat by Finland in June 2021.

Eriksen, who celebrated his 30th birthday last month, was fitted with an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) as part of his treatment after his cardiac arrest.

Italian rules dictate that players fitted with an ICD cannot play in Serie A, so Eriksen had his Inter Milan contract terminated by mutual consent in December.

A month later he joined Brentford on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Christian Eriksen pictured playing for Denmark against Finland, shortly before he suffered a cardiac arrest in June 2021

He has made three Premier League appearances since making his Brentford debut on February 26.

Eriksen was among his side's star performers in a 3-1 win at Norwich on March 5, before providing an assist in Brentford's 2-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday.

His immediate target at Brentford will be to help keep the club in the Premier League, but Eriksen also has his sights on earning a place in Denmark's World Cup squad.

He said in January: "My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar. I want to play.

"That's been my mindset all along. It's a goal, a dream. Whether I'll be picked is another thing. But it is my dream to come back.

"I'm sure I can come back because I don't feel... I don't feel any different. Physically, I'm back in top shape.

"That's been my goal, and it's still some time away. So until then I'm just going to play football and prove that I'm back at the same level."

Denmark have already qualified for Qatar 2022, which starts in November.

Eriksen played in Denmark's first three qualifiers - helping them beat Israel, Moldova and Austria.

But he did not appear in their final seven qualifying matches, which all took place after Euro 2020.

Eriksen is currently fifth on the list of Denmark's most capped players, having made 109 senior appearances for his country.

