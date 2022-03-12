Skip to main content

Christian Eriksen Hailed By Ivan Toney After His First Assist For Brentford

Christian Eriksen produced his first Premier League assist in 818 days to help Brentford secure a big three points against Burnley.

Saturday's game was looking likely to end goalless until Eriksen delivered an inviting cross for Ivan Toney, who headed Brentford in front in the 85th minute.

Toney went on to score again in added time as Brentford won 2-0 to move nine points clear of their relegation rivals.

After the match Toney was full of praise for Eriksen, whose last Premier League assist had been for Jan Vertonghen in Tottenham's 2-1 win at Wolves in December 2019.

Toney told BBC Sport: "I feel like with a player like Christian Eriksen you have to stay focused at all times.

"One bit of quality [from him] and you can score a goal like I did today.

"I don't think I had a shot before that. Then I end up getting two from Christian Eriksen.

"It's a delight to have him in the team. A delight to see him playing football and enjoying what he loves doing.

"I can't thank him enough for being in the squad and helping us.

Eriksen was also involved in Toney's second goal.

It was the Dane's pass that sent Toney running towards goal, before the Brentford striker was fouled by Nathan Collins, who was shown a straight red card.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank had told talkSPORT last year that Toney was "the world's best penalty taker".

Toney backed up his manager's claim by cooly converting past Nick Pope.

Eriksen played the full 90 minutes on Saturday, having also done so in last weekend's 3-1 win at Norwich.

The game against Burnley was Eriksen's third senior match since suffering a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark against Finland on June 12 last year.

He has now produced 63 Premier League assists - the same number as Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier.

Ivan Toney (left) celebrates with Christian Eriksen after scoring for Brentford against Burnley

