Cody Gakpo And Luis Diaz Among Crowd At Anfield During Liverpool's Win Over Leicester

New Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo was at Anfield on Friday night.

The 23-year-old sat in the main stand to watch Liverpool beat Leicester City 2-1 thanks to two own goals from Wout Faes.

Gakpo had been confirmed as a Liverpool player around 48 hours earlier when his transfer from PSV Eindhoven was officially announced.

But the Holland forward could not play against Leicester because he can only be formally registered once the transfer window has opened on January 1.

Cody Gakpo pictured (center) at Anfield during Liverpool's 2-1 win over Leicester in December 2022

Cody Gakpo pictured (center) at Anfield during Liverpool's 2-1 win over Leicester in December 2022

Gakpo was not the only unavailable Liverpool star in the stands at Anfield on Friday.

Luis Diaz was also in attendance.

Colombian forward Diaz has not played for Liverpool since October 9 when he suffered a serious knee injury in a 3-2 loss to Arsenal.

Diaz was cheered by Liverpool fans on Friday as he walked alongside the pitch with the aid of crutches.

Luis Diaz pictured walking with crutches at Anfield in December 2022

Luis Diaz pictured walking with crutches

Cody Gakpo pictured (center) at Anfield during Liverpool's 2-1 win over Leicester in December 2022
