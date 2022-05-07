Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo And Co Set For 25% Pay Cut After Man United's Worst EPL Season Ever

Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Brighton on Saturday confirmed the inevitable.

It is now mathematically impossible for United to qualify for next season's Champions League.

This season will also officially enter the record books as United's worst in the Premier League era in terms of points won and goals scored.

United's failure to finish in the top four will reportedly dent their players' pay packets as well as their pride.

According to the Daily Mail, multiple United players have a clause in their contract that triggers a 25% pay cut if the club does not qualify for Europe's top club competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo is said to be one of the players whose contract will be affected.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured looking dejected during Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Brighton

A report by French newspaper L'Equipe earlier this year claimed that Ronaldo was the Premier League's highest earner with an annual salary of £26.4m.

If Ronaldo's pay is slashed by a quarter, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne would become the EPL's top-paid player.

Ronaldo, 37, is under contract until June 2023.

He has been United's leading scorer this season with 18 goals in 30 Premier League games.

