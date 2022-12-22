EFL Cup Draw Delivers Quarter-Final Clash Between Manchester City And Southampton
Manchester City will play away at Southampton in the quarter-finals of the 2022/23 EFL Cup.
The draw was made on Thursday night after City beat Liverpool 3-2 in the last game of the fourth round.
Charlton Athletic, who are the only team from outside of the Premier League still in the EFL Cup, will play Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Wolves will travel to Nottingham Forest in the last eight, while Leicester visit Newcastle.
These games will take place in the week commencing January 9.
EFL Cup Quarter-Final Draw In Full
- Manchester United vs Charlton
- Southampton vs Manchester City
- Nottingham Forest vs Wolves
- Newcastle vs Leicester