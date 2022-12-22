Skip to main content

EFL Cup Draw Delivers Quarter-Final Clash Between Manchester City And Southampton

Manchester City will play away at Southampton in the quarter-finals of the 2022/23 EFL Cup.

The draw was made on Thursday night after City beat Liverpool 3-2 in the last game of the fourth round.

Charlton Athletic, who are the only team from outside of the Premier League still in the EFL Cup, will play Manchester United at Old Trafford. 

Wolves will travel to Nottingham Forest in the last eight, while Leicester visit Newcastle.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

These games will take place in the week commencing January 9.

EFL Cup Quarter-Final Draw In Full

  • Manchester United vs Charlton
  • Southampton vs Manchester City
  • Nottingham Forest vs Wolves
  • Newcastle vs Leicester
The EFL Cup trophy pictured on display in August 2022

The draw for the EFL Cup quarter-finals was made on Thursday night

In This Article (6)

Wolverhampton
Wolverhampton
Southampton
Southampton
Newcastle United
Newcastle United
Leicester City
Leicester City
Manchester City
Manchester City
Manchester United
Manchester United

The EFL Cup trophy pictured on display in August 2022
News

EFL Cup Draw Delivers Quarter-Final Clash Between Manchester City And Southampton

By Robert Summerscales
Manchester City defender Nathan Ake pictured (right) after heading the ball to score against Liverpool in the fourth round of the 2022/23 EFL Cup
Watch

Highlights: Man City 3-2 Liverpool - Watch All The Goals From EFL Cup Classic

By Robert Summerscales
Riyad Mahrez pictured (right) shooting to score for Manchester City against Liverpool in December 2022
Watch

Watch Riyad Mahrez Score Against Liverpool After Sublime First Touch

By Robert Summerscales
Erling Haaland (center) pictured celebrating with Kevin De Bruyne (left) after scoring for Manchester City against Liverpool in the EFL Cup fourth round in December 2022
Watch

Watch Erling Haaland Score Against Liverpool From Kevin De Bruyne Assist As Normal Service Resumes At Man City Following World Cup Break

By Robert Summerscales
Fabio Carvalho (no.28) pictured scoring his first away goal for Liverpool, in an EFL Cup fourth round game at Manchester City in December 2022
Watch

Watch Fabio Carvalho Score His First Away Goal For Liverpool With Calm Finish Against Man City

By Robert Summerscales
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola pictured at a press conference in December 2022
News

Pep Guardiola Must Win Champions League To "Complete" Manchester City Mission

By Robert Summerscales
Avram Grant pictured on the bench during the 2008 UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester United
News

Former Chelsea Boss Avram Grant Appointed As New Zambia Manager

By Robert Summerscales
Dele Alli pictured (right) after being subbed off 29 minutes into a Turkish Cup game between Besiktas and Sanliurfaspor in December 2022
Watch

Dele Alli Booed Off In 29th Minute Before Three Other Former EPL Players Save Besiktas During Turkish Cup Game

By Robert Summerscales
Players of Brazil pictured holding up a banner to show support for unwell national icon Pele during the 2022 World Cup
News

Pele's Cancer Has 'Progressed' And Brazil Legend Will Stay In Hospital Over Christmas

By Robert Summerscales