Erik Ten Hag Confident Manchester United Can End Era Of Liverpool And City Dominance

Erik ten Hag expressed his admiration for rivals Manchester City and Liverpool in his first official press conference as Manchester United manager.

But he expressed his belief that his United team can end the era of City and Liverpool dominance in England.

City held off a remarkable challenge from EFL Cup and FA Cup winners Liverpool on the final day of the Premier League season to win their fourth title in five years at the weekend.

Liverpool, who were champions in 2020, finished the season with 92 points - the eighth highest total any team has achieved in EPL history.

City topped the table with 93 - the sixth best Premier League points total - while United were a massive 35 points back in sixth place.

This was United's worst ever season in the Premier League era, but Ten Hag believes a change of fortune is somewhere on the horizon.

Asked if he could break City and Liverpool's duopoly in English football, Ten Hag replied, as quoted by the Daily Mail: "I think, yeah.

"In this moment I admire them both. Liverpool and Manchester City play fantastic football, but you will always see an era can come to an end. I look forward to a battle with them and I'm sure other clubs will want to do that.

"I don't see this as a risk. I think this club has a great history and let's make a future. I'm really excited to do that with the people around in the club – work hard, be 100 per cent committed and I'm sure we will have success.

"I have been to Manchester before but this is the first time at Old Trafford. I'm impressed. It feels like my home already. I cannot wait for the first match and the stands are full. It will be an exciting experience.

"I have seen a lot in the past. Manchester United have a lot of generations who are really successful. There is always a fantastic ambience and I look forward to that experience. In every country I have a favorite club and in England it's Manchester United."

Ten Hag was then asked how long it might take him to turn United into genuine title challengers.

"I don't think about that at this moment," he responded.

"I'm thinking that this is a project and it takes time. We want to win every game. We go from game to game and then we'll see.

"The confidence is that I have a good feeling with the people around, I have a good feeling from the meetings. We have a plan and now it's about getting the plan done."

Erik ten Hag is confident of a bright future at Old Trafford IMAGO/PA Images/Zac Goodwin

United had earlier announced that Ten Hag will be assisted at Old Trafford by Steve McClaren and Mitchell van der Gaag.

McClaren previously served at United as assistant manager to Sir Alex Ferguson between 1999 and 2001.

He was Ferguson's right hand man when United won their famous treble - the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League - in May 1999.