Erik Ten Hag Likely To Face Liverpool In First Game As Man United Manager

Erik ten Hag's tenure as Manchester United manager is expected to start with a tough test against Liverpool.

Ten Hag was officially announced as United's new boss on Thursday, but he will not start work at Old Trafford until the end of the current season.

United have already confirmed their plans for a pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia.

It is set to start in Bangkok's Rajamangala Stadium on July 12 when United are scheduled to face Jurgen Klopp's Reds in 'The Match' Centenary Cup.

The Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok where Liverpool will play Manchester United in July 2022

United will then fly to Melbourne to play two games at the MCG - against Melbourne Victory on July 15 and Crystal Palace four days later.

Although Ten Hag's first taste of a United vs Liverpool game will only be a friendly, there will be some pressure on his team to atone for their 9-0 aggregate defeat in the Premier League this season.

United lost 4-0 at Anfield earlier this week, having been thrashed 5-0 by Liverpool at Old Trafford back in October.

Mo Salah (center) is pictured dribbling away from Bruno Fernandes during Liverpool's 4-0 win over Manchester United in April 2022

Ten Hag has faced Liverpool twice as Ajax manager, losing both games 1-0 during last season's Champions League group stage.

