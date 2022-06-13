Erling Haaland Admits Riyad Mahrez Told Him To Join Man City During Holiday Last Summer

Almost a year ago to the day, Riyad Mahrez shared a video on Twitter showing himself partying on holiday in Mykonos with Erling Haaland.

He captained the footage with the message: "Agent Mahrez on duty".

It was a tongue-in-cheek comment, seen by many at the time as a joke.

Riyad Mahrez (left) and Erling Haaland pictured partying in Mykonos in June 2021

But Haaland confirmed in his first interview as a Manchester City player that Mahrez had indeed played a role in persuading him to move to the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland's interview was published on Monday as City officially unveiled the striker, 21, on social media.

In it, Haaland said of new teammate Mahrez: "He told me to come to City and he was right about that.

"We talked and he said some good things about the club."

Haaland is moving to City this summer after they won a competitive battle for his signature - beating many of Europe's top clubs.

City benefitted from a release clause in Haaland's contract at former club Borussia Dortmund to sign him for just £51.2 million, according to BBC Sport.

Haaland scored 86 goals in 89 games for Dortmund.

He recently netted his 20th international goal in just his 21st appearance for Norway.