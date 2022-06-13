Skip to main content

Watch Erling Haaland Give First Interview As Manchester City Player After Being Unveiled

Manchester City unveiled summer signing Erling Haaland on Monday.

City posted pictures and footage of the 21-year-old Norway star wearing their new home kit and also shared his first interview as a Premier League player.

In the interview, Haaland revealed some of the factors that had persuaded him to choose City ahead of many other potential suitors.

One was his father Alfie, who played for City 38 times between 2000 and 2003.

Haaland also admitted that City winger Riyad Mahrez helped sell the idea of a move to the Etihad Stadium to him during a holiday last summer.

Manager Pep Guardiola was clearly a significant factor in Haaland's decision too.

Erling Haaland pictured holding up a Manchester City jersey after signing for the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2022
