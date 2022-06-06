Skip to main content

Erling Haaland's Perfect Response To Alexander Milosevic Threatening To Break His Legs

Erling Haaland has revealed that Sweden defender Alexander Milosevic threatened to break his legs as part of some heavy UEFA Nations League trash talk.

Milosevic was seen talking in Haaland's ear during the second half of Norway's 2-1 win over Sweden in Stockholm's Friends Arena.

But there was nothing friendly about Milosevic's words, according to Haaland, who had earlier scored Norway's opening goal from the penalty spot.

Sweden defender Alexander Milosevic pictured getting close to Norway striker Erling Haaland during their sides' UEFA Nations League match in Stockholm in June 2022

Sweden defender Alexander Milosevic was seen talking to Norway striker Erling Haaland on the pitch

Haaland's response to Milosevic trash talk was perfect - he scored again moments later.

Speaking to TV2 Norway after the game, the Manchester City newbie explained: "First he called me a whore, which I can assure you I'm not, and told me he was going to break my legs. Then I scored a minute later."

Milosevic was also asked about the incident after the final whistle.

But the former Nottingham Forest defender denied even talking to Haaland, despite video footage clearly suggesting he had.

Erling Haaland pictured (right) looking at Sweden defender Alexander Milosevic after scoring for Norway in June 2022

Haaland looked straight at Milosevic after scoring Norway's second goal in their 2-1 win

Milosevic said: "It is quite rude to say what he says, because I do not speak Norwegian and he does not speak Swedish, so I do not know how we should communicate.

"I do not speak English on the pitch, so it is surprising that he says things I have not said."

Norway's 2-1 victory saw them go top of Nations League Group B4 with two wins from two games.

Haaland has scored all of Norway's goals in their UNL campaign so far, having also netted the winner in their 1-0 victory over Serbia.

Erling Haaland's Perfect Response To Alexander Milosevic Threatening To Break His Legs

