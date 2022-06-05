Highlights: Sweden 1-2 Norway - Watch Erling Haaland Score 17th And 18th International Goals

Erling Haaland took his international tally to 18 goals in 19 appearances by scoring twice in Norway's 2-1 win away to Sweden.

Three days after netting the only goal in a 1-0 win over Serbia, Haaland helped Norway maintain their 100% record in UEFA Nations League Group B4.

Haaland opened the scoring at Stockholm's Friends Arena from the penalty spot on 20 minutes, after Emil Krafth had fouled Morten Thorsby.

Manchester City's summer signing scored the second goal with his weaker right foot, latching onto an Alexander Soerloth flick-on before drilling home a precise low shot.

Erling Haaland pictured celebrating after scoring for Norway in a 2-1 win over Sweden IMAGO/NTB/Fredrik Varfjell

Anthony Elanga pulled a goal back for Sweden in stoppage time but it was too little, too late.

Highlights: Sweden 1-2 Norway

Norway now top Group B4 with six points from two games, while Sweden sit third with three points.

Next up for Haaland and Co is a home game against Slovenia on Thursday.

Norway and Sweden then face either other again on June 12.