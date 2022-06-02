Skip to main content

Erling Haaland Scores First Goal Since Signing Man City Deal As He Nets For Norway

Erling Haaland scored the 16th goal of his senior international career as Norway began their 2022/23 UEFA Nations League campaign against Serbia on Thursday.

It was the 21-year-old's first goal since he signed an agreement to join Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in a deal that will go though on July 1.

Haaland provided a close-range volley from a Marcus Holmgren Pedersen cross to give Norway the lead in the 26th minute at Belgrade's Stadion Rajko Mitic.

Serbia became the 10th nation Haaland has scored against - after Austria, Northern Ireland, Romania, Luxembourg, Holland, Latvia, Gibraltar, Slovakia and Armenia.

Erling Haaland pictured scoring for Norway against Serbia in their 2022/23 UEFA Nations League opening game

Haaland's opener came moments after he had squandered a golden chance to score.

He latched onto a Mohamed Elyounoussi flick-on but blazed high and wide from 10 yards.

