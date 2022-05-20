Skip to main content

Europa League Qualification Will Motivate Manchester United, Says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick believes his Manchester United players will be motivated to beat Crystal Palace by the prize of Europa League qualification.

United will start the final day in sixth place on 58 points, two points ahead of West Ham in seventh.

But West Ham's have a superior goal difference. Therefore United must win at Palace or leave the door wide open for the Hammers to move above them by beating Brighton in their final fixture.

The difference between sixth and seventh is around £2.2 million in Premier League prize money.

But it will also decide which European competition United and West Ham enter next season.

Sixth place will secure a place in the Europa League, while seventh will result in Europa Conference League soccer.

Ralf Rangnick pictured in the Old Trafford dugout during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Southampton in February 2022

Ralf Rangnick pictured in the Old Trafford dugout in February

Being in the Europa League is much more lucrative, but it also provides teams with an extra route into the Champions League.

The team who wins the Europa League is guaranteed a place in the following season's UCL group stage.

For example, Eintracht Frankfurt finished 11th in Germany's Bundesliga this year, but will have a seat at Europe's top table next season after beating Rangers in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

"I'm still positive we will have a strong starting eleven and we will finish on a strong note," Rangnick told BBC Sport on Friday.

"I'm positive the players want to get things right and positive they would much rather play Europa League than Conference League.

"You saw with Frankfurt, who finished in the bottom half of Bundesliga but are now in the Champions League."

Interim manager Rangnick will be in charge of United team selection on Sunday for the final team.

He is being replaced by former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag this summer.

Ten Hag will be at Selhurst Park to watch United on Sunday, but he will not interfere with Rangnick's decisions and instructions to the players.

Rangnick will continue to be employed by United in a part-time advisory position beyond this summer.

He will also start work as the new manager of the Austrian national team in the coming days.

On Ten Hag, Rangnick added: "We have been in contact on WhatsApp.

"Hopefully we will have the chance to speak and meet in person at the weekend, or Monday at the latest.

"I am looking forward to speaking to him in person and getting to know him."

Ralf Rangnick pictured in the Old Trafford dugout during Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Southampton in February 2022
News

Europa League Qualification Will Motivate Manchester United, Says Ralf Rangnick

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Harry Kane pictured during Tottenham's 1-0 win over Burnley in May 2022
News

Harry Kane Unwell But Rumors Of Another Tottenham Food Poisoning Outbreak Are False

By Robert Summerscales29 minutes ago
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira pictured (center) at Goodison Park before thousands of Everton fans rushed the field after their side's 3-2 win in May 2022
Watch

Crystal Palace Manager Patrick Vieira Kicks Everton Fan Amid Goodison Park Pitch Invasion

By Robert Summerscales12 hours ago
Everton manager Frank Lampard pictured celebrating during his side's 3-2 win over Crystal Palace in May 2022
News

Frank Lampard Hails Keeping Everton In EPL As "One Of The Greatest Moments" Of His Career

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago
A general view of Turf Moor ahead of Burnley's Premier League game against Wolves in April 2022
News

Premier League Relegation Permutations: What Burnley And Leeds Need To Stay Up

By Robert Summerscales14 hours ago
Everton players and fans celebrate the goal which saw them avoid relegation from the Premier League in May 2022
News

Everton Avoid Relegation To Maintain Status As Premier League Ever-Presents

By Robert Summerscales16 hours ago
Jordan Ayew (right) pictured celebrating at Goodison Park after scoring a goal for Crystal Palace against Everton in May 2022
Watch

Watch Jordan Ayew Score Against Everton Minutes After Surviving VAR Red Card Check

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Referee Salima Mukansanga pictured during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations match between Zimbabwe and Guinea in January 2022
News

Three Women And EPL Duo Among 36 Referees Selected For FIFA World Cup In Qatar

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Gareth Bale (right) and Aaron Ramsey pictured during Wales' 2-1 win over Austria in March 2022
News

Gareth Bale Named In Wales Squad For FIFA World Cup Play-Off

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago