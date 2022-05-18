Skip to main content

Premier League Prize Money Structure Means No Such Thing As Final Day Dead Rubbers

The Premier League season will conclude on Sunday with relegation, European places and even the destination of the title itself still to be decided.

Not every team has such an obvious prize to play for though.

For example, Leicester City vs Southampton looks like a bit of a dead rubber. Neither club can get relegated or qualify for Europe.

But it is not a dead rubber from a financial sense. In fact, there will be no dead rubbers on Sunday as far as Premier League owners are concerned.

That is because of the Premier League's prize money structure, which sees payments increase by £2.2 million per place.

So, rising three places on the final day would see a team bank an extra £6.6m, which is nearly double the £3.4m Liverpool earned in prize money for winning the FA Cup.

A picture of the top of the Premier League trophy in 2022

The winners of the Premier League will receive this trophy and £44m in prize money

Premier League TV & Prize Money

Around half of the Premier League's television revenue is distributed evenly between the 20 clubs, with each side receiving around £84m last season (2020/21).

Roughly a quarter is then used as Premier League prize money - officially referred to as merit payments.

The team that finishes 20th takes home £2.2m in merit payments, the team in 19th gets £4.4m and so on, up to the winner who receives £44m.

The rest of the TV revenue is divided up via a less straightforward method, but the teams that have been involved in more televised fixtures generally earn more.

EPL Merit Payments Per Position In 2021/22

A breakdown of Premier League prize money based on a team's final position in the 2021/22 table

League positionMerit payment

1st

£44m

2nd

£41.8m

3rd

£39.6m

4th

£37.4m

5th

£35.2m

6th

£33m

7th

£30.8m

8th

£28.6m

9th

£26.4m

10th

£24.2m

11th

£22m

12th

£19.8m

13th

£17.6m

14th

£15.4m

15th

£13.2m

16th

£11m

17th

£8.8m

18th

£6.6m

19th

£4.4m

20th

£2.2m

