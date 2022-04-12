Skip to main content

Everton Fan Rejects Cristiano Ronaldo's Old Trafford Invitation As Man United Face Criticism

The mother of a boy who was allegedly "assaulted" by Cristiano Ronaldo has described Manchester United's handling of the situation as terrible.

Video footage went viral on social media over the weekend appearing to show Ronaldo slapping a mobile phone out of an Everton fan's hand on Saturday. 

The incident occurred at Goodison Park after Everton had beaten United 1-0.

The fan on the receiving end of Ronaldo's temper was 14-year-old Jake Harding, according to his mother Sarah Kelly.

Kelly spoke to the Liverpool Echo on Saturday and gave a detailed version of events, after which she concluded: "He's an autistic boy and he's been assaulted by a football player, that's how I see it as a mum."

Ronaldo published an apology via Instagram on Saturday for what he called an "outburst".

The 37-year-old Portugal captain also wrote: "I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship."

This invitation has been rejected.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured complaining during Manchester United's 3-2 win over Tottenham in March 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo offered a young Everton fan a trip to Old Trafford after apologizing for an "outburst" but that offer was rejected

Kelly spoke again to the Liverpool Echo this week and she labeled Ronaldo's apology as "backhanded".

She also revealed that a representative from United had contacted the family, but said the club have "handled it terribly and it's just made things even worse to be honest."

On Ronaldo's apology, Kelly said: "The way I see it is, if someone assaulted him in the street and then asked us to go around for dinner, we wouldn't.

"Just because he's Cristiano Ronaldo, why would we do it? It's like we owe him a favor, but I'm sorry, we don't."

Sarah added: "We've kindly declined the offer to go to United because Jake doesn't want to go there and he doesn’t want to see Ronaldo. He's made that pretty clear.

"They're not my words, they're my son’s words. At the end of the day, this is what it's about.

"It's affected him more than it's affected me, so I have put everything to him to make his own mind up on - he doesn't want to go to United, he doesn't want to go to see Ronaldo. All that I'm saying right now is that it's in the hands of the police."

The Echo quoted a spokesperson from Merseyside Police as saying on Monday: "Following an incident at Goodison Park on Saturday 9th April, we are working with Everton Football Club and have been in touch with the boy's family.

"The matter is under investigation and we are gathering information. Our enquiries remain ongoing at this time."

Despite the police continuing to investigate, it has been reported by The Sun that United are satisfied with Ronaldo's apology and have no plans to punish him.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured complaining during Manchester United's 3-2 win over Tottenham in March 2022
News

Everton Fan Rejects Cristiano Ronaldo's Old Trafford Invitation As Man United Face Criticism

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Mainz defender Moussa Niakhate pictured drinking to end his fast during Ramadan in a Bundesliga match against Augsburg
News

Ramadan Drinks Breaks In Bundesliga Supported By German Referee Committee​

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Dele Alli (center) pictured in action for Everton against Tottenham in March 2022
News

Everton's Dele Alli Celebrates His Birthday With Former Tottenham Teammates

By Robert Summerscales14 hours ago
Freddy Rincon pictured in action for Colombia against the USMNT at the 1994 FIFA World Cup
News

Former Real Madrid Midfielder Freddy Rincon In Critical Condition After Car Crash

By Robert Summerscales15 hours ago
Carlos Queiroz pictured hugging Mo Salah after Egypt lost the final of AFCON 2021 to Senegal
News

Carlos Queiroz Says Emotional Goodbye After His Contract As Egypt Manager Is Terminated

By Robert Summerscales16 hours ago
A pitch invader swings at kick at Geny during a Portuguese league match between Vitoria and Porto
Watch

Pitch Invader Tries To Kick Two Players In Portuguese Match Between Porto And Vitoria

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Donny van de Beek and girlfriend Estelle Bergkamp pictured after the birth of their daughter Lomee
News

Donny Van De Beek & Girlfriend Estelle Welcome First Child... As Dennis Bergkamp Becomes A Grandad

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
A general view from outside Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium
News

Atletico Madrid Must Cancel Tickets After UEFA Orders 5,000 Empty Seats Vs Man City

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Harry Kane (center) pictured wearing shorts at Augusta National Golf Club
News

Masters Fan Harry Kane Shows Up At Augusta Wearing Shorts Hours After Starring In Spurs Win

By Robert SummerscalesApr 11, 2022