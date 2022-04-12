The mother of a boy who was allegedly "assaulted" by Cristiano Ronaldo has described Manchester United's handling of the situation as terrible.

Video footage went viral on social media over the weekend appearing to show Ronaldo slapping a mobile phone out of an Everton fan's hand on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Goodison Park after Everton had beaten United 1-0.

The fan on the receiving end of Ronaldo's temper was 14-year-old Jake Harding, according to his mother Sarah Kelly.

Kelly spoke to the Liverpool Echo on Saturday and gave a detailed version of events, after which she concluded: "He's an autistic boy and he's been assaulted by a football player, that's how I see it as a mum."

Ronaldo published an apology via Instagram on Saturday for what he called an "outburst".

The 37-year-old Portugal captain also wrote: "I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship."

This invitation has been rejected.

Cristiano Ronaldo offered a young Everton fan a trip to Old Trafford after apologizing for an "outburst" but that offer was rejected IMAGO/Sportimage/Darren Staples

Kelly spoke again to the Liverpool Echo this week and she labeled Ronaldo's apology as "backhanded".

She also revealed that a representative from United had contacted the family, but said the club have "handled it terribly and it's just made things even worse to be honest."

On Ronaldo's apology, Kelly said: "The way I see it is, if someone assaulted him in the street and then asked us to go around for dinner, we wouldn't.

"Just because he's Cristiano Ronaldo, why would we do it? It's like we owe him a favor, but I'm sorry, we don't."

Sarah added: "We've kindly declined the offer to go to United because Jake doesn't want to go there and he doesn’t want to see Ronaldo. He's made that pretty clear.

"They're not my words, they're my son’s words. At the end of the day, this is what it's about.

"It's affected him more than it's affected me, so I have put everything to him to make his own mind up on - he doesn't want to go to United, he doesn't want to go to see Ronaldo. All that I'm saying right now is that it's in the hands of the police."

The Echo quoted a spokesperson from Merseyside Police as saying on Monday: "Following an incident at Goodison Park on Saturday 9th April, we are working with Everton Football Club and have been in touch with the boy's family.

"The matter is under investigation and we are gathering information. Our enquiries remain ongoing at this time."

Despite the police continuing to investigate, it has been reported by The Sun that United are satisfied with Ronaldo's apology and have no plans to punish him.