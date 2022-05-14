Skip to main content

Record-Setting Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson On "Special" FA Cup Win

Jordan Henderson made Liverpool Football Club history at Wembley Stadium as his side beat Chelsea in Saturday's FA Cup final.

Liverpool's victory, which came 6-5 in a penalty shootout after the match had ended 0-0, saw them win the FA Cup for the first time since 2006.

Henderson, who played the full 120 minutes but did not take a penalty, has now led Liverpool to six trophies since becoming captain in 2015.

Those six trophies have all come in six different competitions, with the FA Cup adding to previous triumphs in the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, Premier League and EFL Cup.

Henderson is the first captain in Liverpool history to win six different pieces of team silverware.

The 31-year-old, who joined Liverpool from Sunderland in 2011, described Saturday's victory as "special" when he spoke to BBC Sport after the final.

"We're here to lift trophies," he said. "We work so hard all season. To come here and get over the line means a lot to everyone. The fans deserve it, the whole club.

"It's a big moment for us, we haven't been in this final for some time so to win it was special."

Chelsea provided tough opposition for Liverpool - just as they had in February's EFL Cup final, which the Reds also won on penalties 76 days earlier.

Liverpool's task became even harder in the 33rd minute when Mo Salah limped off with a suspected groin injury.

The Anfield club had already been without Fabinho, after the midfielder picked up a hamstring injury in Tuesday's Premier League win at Aston Villa.

Henderson added: "It was difficult, we knew it would be. We've had so many games in a short space of time. It was a big blow with Mo going off and Fab last week.

"But that's what we're all about, the attitude and mentality to keep going and to dig in when it's tough. So to win it on penalties is incredible. All credit to the boys.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson pictured lifting the FA Cup trophy after his side beat Chelsea on penalties in the 2022 final

"It's fine margins, especially in finals, as we know in the last two. We've just got to give everything like we always do. We've got to work for each other and play with the players that we've got.

"It's incredible some of the talent we have got in the dressing room and the personalities. You put that together and you win trophies really.

"We've won two so far this season. We've still got some big games left. We just need to keep on going right until the end and see what we can finish on.

"We've got to recover quickly, another big game on Tuesday against Southampton - we have to be ready for that. And then Wolves at the weekend to finish the Premier League season off and then the Champions League final.

"We have three big games left and hopefully we can win all three and finish the season on a high."

