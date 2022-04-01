Gareth Southgate Speaks Highly Of USMNT As England Manager Reacts To World Cup Draw

England manager Gareth Southgate has made it clear publicly that he will not underestimate the USMNT at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Both teams fell into Group B at Friday's World Cup draw.

Iran were also drawn in Group B, while the final spot will go to whoever wins a qualifying playoff in Cardiff in June.

Wales will take on either Scotland or Ukraine in that playoff.

The mystery opponent titled 'Wales/Scotland/Ukraine' came from Pot 4, which was otherwise made up of some of the lowest ranked nations in the draw.

Whoever wins the European playoff will likely be expected to finish second, behind England, in Group B.

But Southgate is taking nothing for granted.

England manager Gareth Southgate pictured at the draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar IMAGO/ANP

Southgate told BBC Sport: "USA and Iran are teams we've not played for a while and the third is an unknown but throws up a possible British derby.

"We've got to get out of the group. Out first objective is to get out of the group and then we build from there.

"In this situation all of our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, so when that tie is played out is irrelevant really.

"When you're seeded you get the advantage of missing out on those big six or seven teams. Most of the first seeds would be pleased with the group they get.

"There are some highly ranked teams in pot two. The USA are an interesting one. They've got some very good players and we know what they could be capable of, so that one in particular is an intriguing one."

USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter revealed in his post-draw interview with the BBC that he and Southgate have spoken to each other the past.

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter pictured in Qatar on Friday IMAGO/Pixsell/Igor Kralj

Berhalter explained that he approached Southgate for guidance after taking the USMNT job in 2018.

"We go way back," said Berhalter. "He's a guy I look up to. He's always been there for me and given me advice.

"When I first took the job I looked to him as a mentor. I'm looking forward to competing against him.

"I just reached out to him when I got the job and asked would he tell me more about international football. And being the guy he was, he did."

Berhalter had earlier said: "We think it's a good group. Every opponent in the World Cup is difficult.

"With England it's an exciting match-up, Iran are a diverse opponent who did well in qualifying and then we'll have to wait to see our third opponent.

"Overall I'm pleased with the group and excited to get started.

"We played Wales recently in a friendly, we know Scotland and then you're pulling for Ukraine naturally because of what's happening in the country."