Skip to main content

Gareth Southgate Speaks Highly Of USMNT As England Manager Reacts To World Cup Draw

England manager Gareth Southgate has made it clear publicly that he will not underestimate the USMNT at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Both teams fell into Group B at Friday's World Cup draw.

Iran were also drawn in Group B, while the final spot will go to whoever wins a qualifying playoff in Cardiff in June.

Wales will take on either Scotland or Ukraine in that playoff.

The mystery opponent titled 'Wales/Scotland/Ukraine' came from Pot 4, which was otherwise made up of some of the lowest ranked nations in the draw.

Whoever wins the European playoff will likely be expected to finish second, behind England, in Group B.

But Southgate is taking nothing for granted.

England manager Gareth Southgate pictured at the draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

England manager Gareth Southgate pictured at the draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Southgate told BBC Sport: "USA and Iran are teams we've not played for a while and the third is an unknown but throws up a possible British derby.

"We've got to get out of the group. Out first objective is to get out of the group and then we build from there.

"In this situation all of our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, so when that tie is played out is irrelevant really.

"When you're seeded you get the advantage of missing out on those big six or seven teams. Most of the first seeds would be pleased with the group they get.

"There are some highly ranked teams in pot two. The USA are an interesting one. They've got some very good players and we know what they could be capable of, so that one in particular is an intriguing one."

USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter revealed in his post-draw interview with the BBC that he and Southgate have spoken to each other the past.

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter pictured in Qatar at the draw ceremony ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter pictured in Qatar on Friday

Berhalter explained that he approached Southgate for guidance after taking the USMNT job in 2018.

"We go way back," said Berhalter. "He's a guy I look up to. He's always been there for me and given me advice.

"When I first took the job I looked to him as a mentor. I'm looking forward to competing against him.

"I just reached out to him when I got the job and asked would he tell me more about international football. And being the guy he was, he did."

Berhalter had earlier said: "We think it's a good group. Every opponent in the World Cup is difficult.

"With England it's an exciting match-up, Iran are a diverse opponent who did well in qualifying and then we'll have to wait to see our third opponent.

"Overall I'm pleased with the group and excited to get started.

"We played Wales recently in a friendly, we know Scotland and then you're pulling for Ukraine naturally because of what's happening in the country."

England manager Gareth Southgate pictured at the draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Gareth Southgate Speaks Highly Of USMNT As England Manager Reacts To World Cup Draw

By Robert Summerscales54 seconds ago
USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter pictured in Qatar at the draw ceremony ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Gregg Berhalter Gives Verdict On World Cup Draw And Group B Opponents

By Robert Summerscales30 minutes ago
Lothar Matthaus holds up the name "USA" during the draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
Features

Plotting The USMNT's Potential Path To FIFA World Cup Glory In Qatar

By Robert Summerscales58 minutes ago
A picture showing the giant screen on display at the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw in Qatar
News

Full FIFA World Cup Draw Confirmed As USMNT Meet England In Group Stage At Qatar 2022

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Lionel Messi pictured playing for Argentina in a World Cup qualifier against Venezuela in March 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi Will Equal World Cup Appearance Record In Qatar

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp pictured interacting with the crowd at Anfield after Liverpool's win over Brentford in January 2022
News

Jurgen Klopp Tells Liverpool Fans Not To Come To Anfield If They "Can't Shout And Sing"

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Gerard Pique puts his finger to his lips after scoring for Barcelona at Espanyol in 2018
News

Gerard Pique Enjoys Playing Espanyol More Than Real Madrid And Says "It's Better Than Sex"

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Harry Kane pictured celebrating a goal for Tottenham against Everton in March 2022
News

Harry Kane Equals Premier League Player Of The Month Record Set By Sergio Aguero

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Bruno Fernandes pictured celebrating a Manchester United goal against Brentford in January 2022
News

Bruno Fernandes Salary Doubled After Signing New Manchester United Contract

By Robert Summerscales8 hours ago