Gregg Berhalter Gives Verdict On World Cup Draw And Group B Opponents

USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter believes his team were given a "good group" at Friday's draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The United States were drawn in Group B, along with England and Iran.

The identity of the fourth team in the group will not be revealed until June, but we know it will be either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine.

Scotland and Ukraine are due to meet in a rescheduled playoff semi-final in Glasgow, with the winner taking on Wales in Cardiff for a spot at Qatar 2022.

Bookmakers have made England clear favorites to top Group B, while Iran are tipped to come last.

Whoever qualifies from the UEFA playoff this summer will likely be expected to follow England through to the last 16.

But Berhalter's team still stand a very realistic chance of reaching the knockout phase.

Berhalter told BBC Sport: "We think it's a good group. Every opponent in the World Cup is difficult.

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter pictured in Qatar at the draw ceremony ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup IMAGO/Pixsell/Igor Kralj

"With England it's an exciting match-up, Iran are a diverse opponent who did well in qualifying and then we'll have to wait to see our third opponent.

"Overall I'm pleased with the group and excited to get started.

"We played Wales recently in a friendly, we know Scotland and then you're pulling for Ukraine naturally because of what's happening in the country."

Berhalter will go head to head with England manager Gareth Southgate in Qatar.

The pair have spoken in the past, with Berhalter revealing that he approached Southgate for guidance after taking the USMNT job in 2018.

"We go way back," Berhalter added. "He's a guy I look up to. He's always been there for me and given me advice.

"When I first took the job I looked to him as a mentor. I'm looking forward to competing against him.

"I just reached out to him when I got the job and asked would he tell me more about international football. And being the guy he was, he did."