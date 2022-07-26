Harry Maguire And Victor Lindelof Watch UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi-Final In Sheffield

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof were pictured among the crowd during England's 4-0 win over Sweden in Tuesday's UEFA Women's Euro 2022 semi-final.

The center-backs are used to being teammates at Manchester United but they were rivals at Bramall Lane where they were supporting different sides.

England international Maguire likely enjoyed his evening more than Lindelof, who witnessed his countrywomen suffer the heaviest loss ever in a semi-final of a Women's Euros.

Yorkshireman Maguire was in familiar surroundings at Bramall Lane, having spent the first three years of his senior career at Sheffield United.

The official attendance at the game was 28,624 - a new record for a Women's Euros semi-final.

Maguire and Lindelof were joined in the stands by former United teammate Juan Mata.

Mata was an impartial observer after Spain had been eliminated by England in the previous round.

Ex-Spain star Mata, 34, has not yet made a decision on where he will be playing next season, but he has been linked with a potential move to Major League Soccer.