Beth Mead Ties Women's Euros Record As England Thrash Sweden In Semi-Final

Beth Mead tied the record for most goals scored at a women's European Championship as England beat Sweden 4-0 to reach the final of Euro 2022.

Arsenal forward Mead gave England the lead at Bramall Lane with her sixth goal of the tournament - which equaled the tally recorded by Germany's Inka Grings in 2009.

Mead then set up Lucy Bronze to score the game's second goal before Alessia Russo put the result beyond doubt with a clever back-heeled finish.

Fran Kirby completed the rout to send England to Wembley high on confidence.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman named the same starting XI as in the previous four matches.

But Sweden looked more organized in the early exchanges and almost scored in the opening 60 seconds when Sofia Jakobsson forced Mary Earps into a sharp save.

Sweden then struck the crossbar on 10 minutes via a Stina Blackstenius header from a corner kick.

After surviving the early storm, England began to control possession and create some chances of their own.

England took the lead on 34 minutes when Bronze crossed for Mead, who controlled the ball on the half-turn before pinging a volley into the net to score her sixth goal of Euro 2022.

The roles were reversed for England's second goal, which arrived two minutes into the second half.

Mead's deep corner was met by Bronze, who planted a precise header back across the six-yard box and inside the far post.

England should have made it 3-0 just before the hour-mark when substitute Russo fed Lauren Hemp, who was unable to find the target from three yards.

But that miss did not cost England because Russo had something special up her sleeve.

With 22 minutes left on the clock, the Manchester United ace saw her initial effort saved by Hedvig Lindahl before catching the keeper by surprise with a cheeky follow-up.

Russo appeared to have missed her chance but she got to the rebound and managed to improvise a shot which squeezed through Lindahl's legs.

Lindahl's night got even worse on 77 minutes when she got her hands to a lobbed shot from Kirby but failed to keep it out.

"It's coming home", chanted England fans inside Bramall Lane. The Lionesses now need just one more victory to make that dream a reality.

England will meet either France or Germany at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

England's Alessia Russo pictured watching on as her back-heeled shot rolls into the Sweden net for a brilliant goal at Euro 2022
