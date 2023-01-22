Skip to main content

Watch Highlights From Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League Debut For Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo made his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr on Sunday.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward started up front and was named as Al Nassr captain for the game against Ettifaq.

Ronaldo's first sight of goal at Mrsool Park came in the seventh minute when his shot from just outside of the penalty area was defected behind for a corner.

Al Nassr fans then became a little frustrated as the home side struggled to break down their opponents.

However, the breakthrough arrived on 31 minutes when Saudi Pro League leading scorer Talisca headed in from a Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem cross.

Ronaldo had been millimeters away from getting his head on the cross before his teammate.

But he did not look too disappointed as he celebrated enthusiastically with Talisca.

Moments later, Al Nassr won a free-kick in a dangerous position and out came thousands of camera phones.

But Ronaldo, who was still wearing a bruise on his face following his clash with PSG keeper Keylor Navas on Thursday, missed the target.

More to follow.

Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo pictured celebrating a goal from teammate Talisca in a Saudi Pro League game against Ettifaq in January 2023

