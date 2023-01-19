Skip to main content

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score From Penalty After Being Punched In Face By Keylor Navas

Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot for a Riyadh XI against Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday.

The game was glitzy exhibition between French champions PSG and a Saudi all-star team comprising exclusively of players from Al Nassr and Al-Hilal.

Ronaldo's goal arrived on 34 minutes after it appeared as though he had been accidently punched in the head by former Real Madrid teammate Keylor Navas.

However, replays later suggested that Ronaldo may actually have thrust his face into the arm of Navas, rather than the other way round.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Keylor Navas pictured clashing during PSG's friendly game with a Saudi Pro League XI

The moment Cristiano Ronaldo and Keylor Navas collided inside the penalty area

After receiving medical attention, Ronaldo stepped up to take and convert the resulting spot kick himself, much to the delight of the crowd at the King Fahd International Stadium.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

PSG had earlier taken the lead inside the first three minutes when Neymar set up Lionel Messi for the game's opening goal.

Kylian Mbappe then had a goal disallowed for offside midway through the first half before Ronaldo's equalizer.

PSG were reduced to 10 men before half-time when Juan Bernat was showed a straight red card for a foul on Salem Al Dawsari.

But the French side defied their numerical disadvantage by retaking the lead courtesy of Marquinhos four minutes after Bernat's sending off.

PSG should have made it 3-1 moments later after Neymar won a penalty kick.

But Neymar failed to convert his spot kick as his tame effort was saved by Mohammed Al-Owais.

That miss was swiftly punished as Ronaldo scored again at the other end in first-half stoppage time.

Sergio Ramos pictured playing for PSG against Lorient in April 2022
Watch

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score His Second Goal In Saudi Exhibition By Punishing Sergio Ramos Error

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo and Keylor Navas pictured clashing during PSG's friendly game with a Saudi Pro League XI
Watch

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score From Penalty After Being Punched In Face By Keylor Navas

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after scoring from a free-kick for PSG against Nice in October 2022
Watch

Watch Lionel Messi Upstage Cristiano Ronaldo Inside First Three Minutes Of Saudi Friendly

By Robert Summerscales
Anton Walkes pictured playing for Charlotte FC in October 2022
News

Charlotte FC Player Anton Walkes Dies Aged 25 After Boating Accident In Miami

By Robert Summerscales
A view of a giant screen at Al Bayt Stadium after Ecuador's early goal against Qatar was disallowed by a VAR review
News

Huge VAR Change To Be Tested At FIFA Club World Cup

By Robert Summerscales
A TV camera operator at Lusail Stadium pictured filming the 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France
News

FIFA World Cup Final Beat Super Bowl LVI By More Than One BILLION Viewers In TV Ratings

By Robert Summerscales
PSG forward Lionel Messi pictured in May 2022
Watch

How To Watch PSG Vs Al Nassr/Al-Hilal Live From Saudi Arabia

By Robert Summerscales
A general view from inside Old Trafford before Manchester United's game against Norwich City in April 2022
News

Sir Jim Ratcliffe "Formally" Interested In Buying Man United After Failing With Chelsea Takeover Bid

By Robert Summerscales
Luis Suarez pictured in January 2023 after signing for Gremio
Watch

Watch Luis Suarez Score Super Cup Hat-Trick On Gremio Debut

By Robert Summerscales