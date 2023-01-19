Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Score From Penalty After Being Punched In Face By Keylor Navas

Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot for a Riyadh XI against Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday.

The game was glitzy exhibition between French champions PSG and a Saudi all-star team comprising exclusively of players from Al Nassr and Al-Hilal.

Ronaldo's goal arrived on 34 minutes after it appeared as though he had been accidently punched in the head by former Real Madrid teammate Keylor Navas.

However, replays later suggested that Ronaldo may actually have thrust his face into the arm of Navas, rather than the other way round.

The moment Cristiano Ronaldo and Keylor Navas collided inside the penalty area beIN SPORTS

After receiving medical attention, Ronaldo stepped up to take and convert the resulting spot kick himself, much to the delight of the crowd at the King Fahd International Stadium.

PSG had earlier taken the lead inside the first three minutes when Neymar set up Lionel Messi for the game's opening goal.

Kylian Mbappe then had a goal disallowed for offside midway through the first half before Ronaldo's equalizer.

PSG were reduced to 10 men before half-time when Juan Bernat was showed a straight red card for a foul on Salem Al Dawsari.

But the French side defied their numerical disadvantage by retaking the lead courtesy of Marquinhos four minutes after Bernat's sending off.

PSG should have made it 3-1 moments later after Neymar won a penalty kick.

But Neymar failed to convert his spot kick as his tame effort was saved by Mohammed Al-Owais.

That miss was swiftly punished as Ronaldo scored again at the other end in first-half stoppage time.