Cristiano Ronaldo Officially Confirmed As Al Nassr Captain Ahead Of Saudi Pro League Debut

Cristiano Ronaldo will begin his Saudi Pro League career wearing the Al Nassr captain's armband.

Al Nassr had previously been captained by 29-year-old defender Abdullah Madu.

Mecca-born Madu has been an Al Nassr player since 2012.

Madu and Ronaldo were both named in the Al Nassr starting XI for Sunday's league game against Ettifaq.

That game came just three days after Ronaldo had captained a Riyadh all-star XI in a 5-4 loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Madu was an unused substitute in that exhibition match.