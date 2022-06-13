Skip to main content

Erling Haaland's Humble Comment Suggests He Is Willing To Change To Fit In At Manchester City

Erling Haaland is one of the most confident 21-year-olds on the planet.

His almost Zlatan-like persona both on and off the field makes it clear that he is not short on self-belief.

And why would he be? After all, this is a player that scored 86 goals in 89 games for Borussia Dortmund and recently netted his 20th international goal in just his 21st appearance for Norway.

But Haaland showed a glimpse of humility as he gave his first interview as a City player this week.

In it, he spoke of his desire to improve and seemed to admit that he might need to learn to play a different way in order to thrive with the Premier League champions.

Erling Haaland pictured holding up a Manchester City jersey after signing for the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2022

To date, Haaland has played mostly as a traditional no.9, albeit a much more and mobile and dynamic version. 

But City manager Pep Guardiola is not known for playing the direct brand of soccer that typically lends itself to a top-class no.9.

Both Guardiola and Haaland will likely have to adapt to some extent, but the player is ready to do as his manager instructs him.

Haaland mentioned the word "develop" multiple times as he spoke to the club's media team, stating that he believed City was the ideal place for him to do this.

"I think I can develop a lot under Pep and in this club," he said. "I think I can get better on a lot of things and hopefully score a lot of goals."

