Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Clearly Has A Selective Memory After Criticism Of Tottenham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made it clear after Saturday's 1-1 draw that he does not like the "kind of football" Tottenham played at Anfield.

Spurs had just 34% possession as they sat deep, looked to soak up Liverpool's pressure while providing a threat on the counter attack.

Tottenham took the lead at Anfield through a fine team goal finished off by Son Heung-min, before Liverpool equalized from their first shot on target in the 74th minute when Luis Diaz's hopeful shot deflected past Hugo Lloris.

Indeed, Liverpool had much more of the ball but in terms of chances it was a pretty even contest.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte was widely praised for getting his team to compete with a side who had won 12 straight Premier League home games.

Even Klopp called Spurs "world class" in a post-match interview with BT Sport, although he simultaneously mocked them for being "still fifth".

Jurgen Klopp pictured during Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Tottenham

After his mini-rant to BT about Tottenham's tactics, Klopp continued to grumble when in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

"Sorry, I am the wrong person for that," he said. "I don't like this kind of football.

"But that's my personal problem. I think they're world class and I think they should do more for the game.

"A game against Liverpool and 36 or 30 per cent possession...

"But that's my problem. I cannot coach it, so that's why I cannot do it.

"So yes, world class players, block all the balls. It's really difficult.

"Atletico Madrid are also doing it. Fine they won whatever, fine. Absolutely fine. It's just I can't. But yes, I respect everything they do but it's not me."

Klopp effectively criticizing an opponent for refusing to tactically enable his team is a bit silly.

Liverpool are deadly if you play games on their terms, so Conte wisely ensured that did not happen.

Spurs had played similarly against Liverpool in London in the reverse fixture, which ended 2-2 in December, and also in their two wins over Manchester City this season.

Klopp's suggestion that he and his Liverpool side are incapable of playing defensive tactics with a small share of possession is also inaccurate.

In fact, Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Spurs in the 2019 Champions League final was achieved with just 35% possession.

Liverpool took an early lead in Madrid from a Mo Salah penalty kick and then proceeded to stifle their opponents - and the contest as a spectacle - before Divock Origi provided a late clincher.

Match Stats From 2019 Champions League Final

Tottenham Liverpool 65% Possession 35% 16 Shots 14 8 Shots on target 3 5 Fouls 5 8 Corners 9

Tottenham will end the season as the only Premier League team not to lose to either City or Liverpool.

Spurs beat City 1-0 in August and 3-2 in February.