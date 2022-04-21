Skip to main content

Key Words From Erik Ten Hag's First Quotes As Manchester United Manager

Erik ten Hag contributed an 88-word statement as Manchester United announced him as their new manager on Thursday.

The 52-year-old will start work on a a three-year contract this summer after completing the current season with Ajax.

Ten Hag's message to fans of United and Ajax read as follows: "It is a great honor to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead.

"I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

"It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United."

Ten Hag clearly knows that he is taking on a big project.

United are the most successful club in Premier League history, but Ten Hag is not taking over a team worthy of that title.

He is inheriting a mess.

By using words like "challenge ahead" and "develop", Ten Hag is seemingly acknowledging that there will be no quick fix at Old Trafford. 

United are 23 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City and they were beaten 9-0 by rivals Liverpool over two matches this season.

Gulfs in class like that will not be bridged in the short term, but Ten Hag has proven at Ajax that if given time he can build and re-build impressive teams.

United fans need to make sure they give him that time.

